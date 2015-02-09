Rubber SMEs confident of inverted duty correction

Over 6,000 small and medium units (SMEs) operating in different clusters across the country are confident of correction in structure in the upcoming Union Budget.



“India levies amongst the highest duties on import of raw materials and one of the lowest duties on import of finished goods. Given the Modi-led government’s emphasis on domestic manufacturing, it is critical the is corrected. We are confident the finance minister would take cognisance of the same in the Budget,” said Mohinder Gupta, president of All India Industries Association (AIRIA).

Many small goods manufacturers had turned to trading of goods as they were not able to compete with cheaper imports from China and other countries, resuting in a loss to exchequer along with unemployment.



According to AIRIA, finished products were being easily imported as the import duty on products is 0-10 per cent, while the duty on raw materials for the industry is a high 5-70 per cent.Not only the import duty on raw materials was higher, the duty was being levied even on those raw materials like some grades of synthetic rubbers ,which were not being produced in the country, Gupta said, adding it did augur well for the 'Make-in-India' initiative.According to an survey last year, of the total 2,450 products manufacturing units, 40 per cent (990 units) had shut operations in states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the last five years as they couldn't face the onslaught of cheap imports.Quoting Capexil data, has stated the import duty on raw materials was the highest in India when compared with other product manufacturing countries. For instance, import duty on natural in China is 10 per cent as against 20 per cent or Rs 30 each kg in India. On natural latex, import duty is 70 per cent in India while it is just 10 per cent in China.Similarly, in the case of synthetic rubbers, import duty is 7.5 per cent in China as against 10 per cent in India. India is deficient in both natural and synthetic rubbers, the body said.On the other hand, import duty on finished goods is the lowest in India thereby facilitating import of cheap goods. For instance, on tubes, pipes and hoses, the import duty in China is 10 per cent and above, while in India these can be imported even as low as 6 per cent. The rice de-husking rolls, widely used in rice mills across the country, can be imported duty free in India, while China levies up to 80 per cent duty on them.As a result, import of products in India had gone up almost 100 per cent from Rs 3,810 crore to Rs 7,608 crore in three years between 2009-10 and 2012-13. Of this, 80-90 per cent is avoidable as there was enough domestic capacity in place.There is a lot of potential for the growth of manufacturing industry in India as its consumption here is amongst the lowest in the world. As against a per capita consumption of 5 kg in China and the world average of 3 kg, in India the per capita consumption is just 1.1 kg.The industry is labour-intensive and provides employment to over two million people. Developing a robust domestic sector will help meet new government's objective for 'Make-in-India', has stated.