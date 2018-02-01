Rural push best part of Budget 2018, to revive economy, says comic Papa CJ

Do you think the will revive the

Yes. The has a rural push, which will be good for the

What is the best thing about the

There have been no additional taxes imposed except for Long Term Capital Gains Tax. This was expected and with the booming stock exchange LTCG will be absorbed quite painlessly.

And the worst?

There has been no substantial reduction announced in taxes on petrol and diesel. High fuel prices are a burden on the common man as it affects not only his cost of commuting but also commodity costs due to increas in transportation cost. We have a very high fuel cost as compared to our per capita income.

Will the fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?

The will benefit the NDA as the rural should pick up. It’s a populist and if the monsoon is above normal in 2018, the Narendra Modi Government should sail through in the next election.