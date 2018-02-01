-
ALSO READBudget 2018 might have Rs 740-bn allocation towards fertiliser subsidy Palaniswami hails 'fairly balanced, farm and rural oriented Budget 2018 Budget 2018: Why take a train when you can fly on an airplane Budget 2018: Rural housing scheme to boost jobs, says musician Abhay Sopori Budget 2018: Rural focus a standout feature, says Dabur's Amit Burman
-
Rural push best part of Budget 2018, to revive economy, says comic Papa CJ
There has been no substantial reduction announced in taxes on petrol and diesel
Business Standard Last Updated at February 1, 2018 21:58 IST
http://mybs.in/2VkTLaZ
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU