S Naren: Budget 2017 maintains the path of sound macros

The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has proposed a and continues on the good work that we have seen over the past three budgets. From the capital markets point of view, while there were some apprehensions on the taxation front, there has been no changes in taxes. This clearly signals that the government is nudging people towards financial savings over physical savings.

As we expected, the government has kept the path of fiscal consolidation in mind pegging the at 3.2% for next year, with the target of 3% for 2018-19. Given the circumstances, that is a pragmatic move by the government.

The rural focus and increase in spending on infrastructure is a positive outcome. Giving infrastructure status to affordable housing is also a welcome move.

The reduction in in the lowest tax bracket is will enhance savings in the hands of people. This will also positively help the capital markets.

I believe substantial flows will come into financial assets as a result of the budget. The markets could even see a re-rating. Of course, there are challenges in various sectors as far as earnings go, but the lower interest rates in the economy is a big positive.

The overall market outlook is much better as the strong inflows create a new base for the market. We believe infrastructure is going to do well. should continue to invest in the markets in a big way. For lump sum investors, we continue to recommend dynamic asset allocation or balanced funds.

The author is ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC