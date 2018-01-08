Safety of Aadhaar data: More focus likely on cybersecurity in the Budget

Digitisation, one of the key aims of the Narendra Modi government, might not see a major allocation rise in the Budget for 2018-19. However, cybersecurity could get separate funding, with more incidents of data leakage coming to the fore.

According to sources in various ministries, the government is likely to keep the overall digitisation budget at Rs 200 billion. The allocation was around Rs 180 billion for various digitisation schemes in the current financial year. Further, the government plans to push states and government agencies to complete the long list of pending ...