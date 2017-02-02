Satya Poddar: An inclusive and reformist Budget

The Budget has introduced many technical changes to provide relief to the taxpayers

Against the backdrop of the uncertainties caused by the geopolitical changes in the US and the UK and the short-term upheaval caused by demonetisation, the Budget proposals provide the right policy drivers and chart a fresh course for India’s journey to its potential growth. The most significant themes that underline the Budget proposals are uplifting the poor, zero tolerance for black money and promoting digital economy for a more transparent, formal economy. The Budget makes substantial allocations for the rural, agricultural and allied sectors, women and child ...

Satya Poddar