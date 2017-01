The on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking that the for 2017-18 be deferred till April.

The public suit by advocate M L Sharma came in the wake of the staggered dates being announced for five state assemblies between February 4 and March 8.

Thus, presenting the budget now would violate the Model Code of Conduct which has come into force with the announcement of the schedule, the petitioner contended.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N V Ramana and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that they would decide the issue when it comes in its normal course.