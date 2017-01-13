TRENDING ON BS
Budget 2017: Stock brokers urge centre not to increase tax burden
SC seeks legal provisions, material in support of plea to put off Budget

The Supreme Court said that at present it doesn't find any provision in support of plea

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing a plea seeking intervention for postponing the Union Budget presentation after March once the assembly elections in five states are over to January 20, saying at present it doesn't find any provision in support of plea.

The Supreme Court added that it required material and legal provisions in support of plea seeking postponement of budget presentation. 

The plea filed by Manohar Lal Sharma claimed that due to upcoming assembly elections, people will be facing a lot of problem.

Earlier this month, the apex court had refused to give urgent hearing into a plea seeking that the Budget be presented after March. Opposition parties have been demanding Budget dates to be postponed in view of Assembly elections

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar said, "will hear the matter in due course of time, but not now."

On Thursday (January 5), a delegation of Opposition parties led by the Congress approached the Election Commission demanding Budget to be presented after state elections get over. The government has announced that the Budget will be tabled on February 1 while Assembly polls will begin from February 4.

In December too, the Supreme Court refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma. A bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar said they would hear the matter in due course of time.

