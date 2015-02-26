SCR gets Rs 2,768 cr in Rly Budget

The (SCR) has received Rs 2,768 crore for infrastructure development in the 2015-16 announced today, an increase of over 24 per cent when compared with Rs 2,240 crore sanctioned in 2014-15, said SCR general manager



Besides getting Rs 141 crore for Peddapalli-Karimnagar-Nizamabad project, and Rs 100 crore for Mellacheruvu-Vishupuram, Rs 130 crore for Nandyal-Yerraguntla, Rs 110 crore for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Rs 150 crore for V’wada-Bhimavaram-Nidavolu lines, it has been sanctioned work on the Sec-Mahabubnagar doubling project.

Srivastava told mediapersons on Thursday that five new works had been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29 crore, while an amount of Rs 133.46 crore had been allotted for FY16 for creating passenger amenities.



Four works related to developing traffic facilities at a cost of Rs 68 crore, and 38 new road over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs) at a cost of Rs 1,587 crore have also been sanctioned to the zone.