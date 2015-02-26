JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Railway Budget » Top Stories
Business Standard

SCR gets Rs 2,768 cr in Rly Budget

An increase of over 24 per cent when compared with Rs 2,240 cr sanctioned in 2014-15

BS Reporter 

The South Central Railway (SCR) has received Rs 2,768 crore for infrastructure development in the Railway Budget 2015-16 announced today, an increase of over 24 per cent when compared with Rs 2,240 crore sanctioned in 2014-15, said SCR general manager PK Srivastava.

Besides getting Rs 141 crore for Peddapalli-Karimnagar-Nizamabad project, and Rs 100 crore for Mellacheruvu-Vishupuram, Rs 130 crore for Nandyal-Yerraguntla, Rs 110 crore for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Rs 150 crore for V’wada-Bhimavaram-Nidavolu lines, it has been sanctioned work on the Sec-Mahabubnagar doubling project.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget

Srivastava told mediapersons on Thursday that five new works had been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29 crore, while an amount of Rs 133.46 crore had been allotted for FY16 for creating passenger amenities.

Four works related to developing traffic facilities at a cost of Rs 68 crore, and 38 new road over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs) at a cost of Rs 1,587 crore have also been sanctioned to the zone.

First Published: Thu, February 26 2015. 20:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements