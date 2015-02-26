The South Central Railway (SCR) has received Rs 2,768 crore for infrastructure development in the Railway Budget 2015-16 announced today, an increase of over 24 per cent when compared with Rs 2,240 crore sanctioned in 2014-15, said SCR general manager PK Srivastava.
Besides getting Rs 141 crore for Peddapalli-Karimnagar-Nizamabad project, and Rs 100 crore for Mellacheruvu-Vishupuram, Rs 130 crore for Nandyal-Yerraguntla, Rs 110 crore for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti and Rs 150 crore for V’wada-Bhimavaram-Nidavolu lines, it has been sanctioned work on the Sec-Mahabubnagar doubling project.
Srivastava told mediapersons on Thursday that five new works had been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 29 crore, while an amount of Rs 133.46 crore had been allotted for FY16 for creating passenger amenities.
Four works related to developing traffic facilities at a cost of Rs 68 crore, and 38 new road over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs) at a cost of Rs 1,587 crore have also been sanctioned to the zone.
SCR gets Rs 2,768 cr in Rly Budget
An increase of over 24 per cent when compared with Rs 2,240 cr sanctioned in 2014-15
BS Reporter Last Updated at February 26, 2015 21:53 IST
