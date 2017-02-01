Shankar Raman: Budget is high on intent but implementation holds key

He said real estate sector which saw sluggish environment post demonetisation received needed relief

The finance minister has used the positive macro economic profile of the country to his advantage while striking a balance between expanding the spending on focus areas and garnering the requisite resource base. India is well placed to shift gear towards growth, with low consumer inflation, comfortable current account deficit and a controlled fiscal deficit. Infrastructure spending is one of the key elements of India’s investment story, and Budget 17-18 did well to retain the focus on the sector with a host of positive announcements. In transportation ...

