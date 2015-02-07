JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Ask an Expert » Real Estate
Business Standard

Some incentives for housing for all can be expected: Bhairav Dalal

Bhairav Dalal, Associate Director, PwC India, replies to questions on what to expect in the real estate sector from the Budget

Bhairav Dalal 

Bhairav Dalal

What is the expected amount of budget that would be allocated for Modi's mission of houses for all by 2022? Will the Budget benefit the real estate sector?
-Bharath Chandra

Read our full coverage on Union Budget
In the last Budget, the government had allocated Rs 4,000 crore by way of cheaper credit for affordable housing for the urban poor/economically weaker section/low income group and about Rs 7,000 crore for smart cities initiative. While, it is difficult to estimate the exact number of the Budget allocation for the coming year, it is expected that certain fiscal stimulus or incentive would be provided to make the Modi mission a reality. We expect there could be some announcements to kick-start development of smart cities.
First Published: Sat, February 07 2015. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements