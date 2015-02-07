What is the expected amount of budget that would be allocated for Modi's mission of houses for all by 2022? Will the Budget benefit the real estate sector?
-Bharath Chandra
In the last Budget, the government had allocated Rs 4,000 crore by way of cheaper credit for affordable housing for the urban poor/economically weaker section/low income group and about Rs 7,000 crore for smart cities initiative. While, it is difficult to estimate the exact number of the Budget allocation for the coming year, it is expected that certain fiscal stimulus or incentive would be provided to make the Modi mission a reality. We expect there could be some announcements to kick-start development of smart cities.
Some incentives for housing for all can be expected: Bhairav Dalal
Bhairav Dalal, Associate Director, PwC India, replies to questions on what to expect in the real estate sector from the Budget
Bhairav Dalal Last Updated at February 7, 2015 13:15 IST
