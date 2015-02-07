Four-laning of national highways is lagging far behind the targets. THE DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate, transfer) model is no longer the choice either of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or of the industry. For EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts, the government does not have requisite money, so what happens to the National Highway programme?
- Ramachandra V Sakhadeo
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
Manish Agarwal, partner and Leader capital project & infrastructure, PwC India: National Highways Authority of India can fund 2,000-3,000 km through EPC contracts. Projects with a two year construction schedule are taking close to six years in EPC mode. Addressing the hurdles of land acquisition and clearances etc for existing projects is required. This will free up capital, and enable contractors to take on new EPC projects. Some progress has been made on this, but things are not improving fast enough. Many clearances are state and local government issues. Besides, land acquisition is still a challenge.
Bringing back PPP will require (a) resolving the current financial stress in the banking system due to existing road projects, and (b) designing low-risk concession structures and enabling longer term financing. While there is ongoing work on the second, progress on addressing financial stress is still not visible.
Some progress made on highways plan but can be better: Manish Agarwal
Manish Agarwal, partner and Leader capital project & infrastructure, PwC India, answers queries on what to expect for the road sector from Budget 2015-16
Manish Agarwal Last Updated at February 7, 2015 16:32 IST
http://mybs.in/2Rt3EcP
Four-laning of national highways is lagging far behind the targets. THE DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate, transfer) model is no longer the choice either of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or of the industry. For EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contracts, the government does not have requisite money, so what happens to the National Highway programme?
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU