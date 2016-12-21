Sops for youth, income tax relief: How PM Modi plans to change the note ban narrative

Modi likely to announce sops for rural population, SMEs at Lucknow rally on Jan 2

Modi likely to announce sops for rural population, SMEs at Lucknow rally on Jan 2

The Narendra Modi government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have planned a blitzkrieg of initiatives to recast the political narrative at the expiry of the “50 days of pain” because of note ban, particularly before the Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, in February-March. Senior BJP leaders and ministers claim Modi’s rally on January 2 in Lucknow is set to be a game-changer in the note ban discourse. This would also be an opportunity for the Modi government to announce such measures before the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s model ...

Arup Roychoudhury & Archis Mohan