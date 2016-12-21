Sops for youth, income tax relief: How PM Modi plans to change the note ban narrative

The Narendra Modi government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have planned a blitzkrieg of initiatives to recast the political narrative at the expiry of the “50 days of pain” because of note ban, particularly before the Assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, in February-March. Senior BJP leaders and ministers claim Modi’s rally on January 2 in Lucknow is set to be a game-changer in the note ban discourse. This would also be an opportunity for the Modi government to announce such measures before the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s model ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?