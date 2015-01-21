India's stock exchanges are considering trading on February 28, the Union Budget day, which falls on a Saturday. "If Sebi wishes we will be open on budget day. We await a direction from regulator," a spokesman for the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's top exchange, said. A source at the BSE said the exchange was in talks with the NSE and capital markets regulator Sebi, but no decision has been taken yet.
Exchanges contemplate staying open on budget day
A source at BSE said that the exchange was in talks with NSE and capital markets regulator Sebi
Reuters |
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).