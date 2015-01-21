JUST IN
Exchanges contemplate staying open on budget day

A source at BSE said that the exchange was in talks with NSE and capital markets regulator Sebi

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

India's stock exchanges are considering trading on February 28, the Union Budget day, which falls on a Saturday. "If Sebi wishes we will be open on budget day. We await a direction from regulator," a spokesman for the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country's top exchange, said. A source at the BSE said the exchange was in talks with the NSE and capital markets regulator Sebi, but no decision has been taken yet.

First Published: Wed, January 21 2015. 15:48 IST

