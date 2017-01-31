Street Food: The Rs 55,000-crore Budget idea

The only solace this time is that the Budget has come a month in advance

As in every Budget before this, the government is way short of achieving its budgeted disinvestment receipts. As in most of those years, it is not even near the halfway mark. This financial year’s target of Rs 56,500 crore, sharply lower than the Rs 69,500 crore targeted the previous year, had two parts. The first was minority stake sales of Rs 36,000; the second was strategic sale of equity, for Rs 20,500 crore. Share sales so far have garnered Rs 23,500 crore. The only solace this time is that the Budget has come a month in advance. Therefore, there is a longer window ...

N Sundaresha Subramanian