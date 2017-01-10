Subir Roy: Budget should boost railway revival

The railways are approaching the Budget session of Parliament, with a particularly gloomy set of numbers for the current financial year (2016-17). For the first time anybody can remember, freight loading is likely to actually go down, fall short of not just the target but the level achieved in the previous year (2015-16). This will have an obvious negative impact on revenue, with earnings likely to fall short of target by over Rs 20,000 crore. It will therefore be imperative for the railways to outline a turnaround strategy in the Budget proposals for 2017-18. Though the railway Budget ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?