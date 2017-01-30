T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: The emperor's clothes

Like most things in India, the Budget too has become a parody

One of the worst fates to befall a columnist in a business paper is to have to write on the day before the Budget. Peer pressure propels you to make meaningless forecasts. Common sense tells you to write about Donald Trump. But, as always, folly prevails. If your forecasts turn out right, you get no credit because dozens of others have made the same forecasts — give or take an error margin of 50 per cent. Budget division officials are doubled up with mirth for weeks afterwards. If you get it wrong, which is most often the case, you get so annoyed that you become a ...

