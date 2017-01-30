You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Opinion

Budget 2017: Govt likely to hike agri-credit target to Rs 10 lakh crore
Business Standard

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: The emperor's clothes

Like most things in India, the Budget too has become a parody

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan One of the worst fates to befall a columnist in a business paper is to have to write on the day before the Budget. Peer pressure propels you to make meaningless forecasts. Common sense tells you to write about Donald Trump. But, as always, folly prevails. If your forecasts turn out right, you get no credit because dozens of others have made the same forecasts — give or take an error margin of 50 per cent. Budget division officials are doubled up with mirth for weeks afterwards.  If you get it wrong, which is most often the case, you get so annoyed that you become a ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: The emperor's clothes

Like most things in India, the Budget too has become a parody

Like most things in India, the Budget too has become a parody One of the worst fates to befall a columnist in a business paper is to have to write on the day before the Budget. Peer pressure propels you to make meaningless forecasts. Common sense tells you to write about Donald Trump. But, as always, folly prevails. If your forecasts turn out right, you get no credit because dozens of others have made the same forecasts — give or take an error margin of 50 per cent. Budget division officials are doubled up with mirth for weeks afterwards.  If you get it wrong, which is most often the case, you get so annoyed that you become a ... image
Business Standard
177 22

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: The emperor's clothes

Like most things in India, the Budget too has become a parody

One of the worst fates to befall a columnist in a business paper is to have to write on the day before the Budget. Peer pressure propels you to make meaningless forecasts. Common sense tells you to write about Donald Trump. But, as always, folly prevails. If your forecasts turn out right, you get no credit because dozens of others have made the same forecasts — give or take an error margin of 50 per cent. Budget division officials are doubled up with mirth for weeks afterwards.  If you get it wrong, which is most often the case, you get so annoyed that you become a ...

image
Business Standard
177 22