Taxing cash: CMs' panel suggestions on digital economy are misguided

Shortly before the Union Budget is to be presented, a panel of chief ministers, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has presented an interim report to the Centre suggesting various measures relating to the use of cash in India. The panel was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after demonetisation was introduced last year, and also included the chief ministers of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Among its recommendations is that the Union Budget should include a banking cash transaction tax, or BCTT, on large transactions — of Rs 50,000 or ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?