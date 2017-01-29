The Budget isn't important for stock markets: Ridham Desai

The has become a highly overrated document, says Ridham Desai, head of India Research and India Equity Strategies, Morgan Stanley. In a conversation with Niraj Bhatt and Hamsini Karthik, he explains why fiscal consolidation would remain the key focus in the coming Budget. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the government’s policy on fiscal consolidation this Budget?

We think fiscal consolidation will continue. It has helped rebalance the economy along with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) positive real rate approach, and this has stemmed inflation. is slowly recovering and coming out of the dull phase of the past five-seven years. Consolidated fiscal deficit is still high at six per cent, and there is room for it to fall. We still run a primary deficit, which means we are borrowing to pay interest, which is not sustainable.

Will the continue to focus on spending?

spending has been one of the anchors of the economic recovery that we are witnessing. The has engineered this extremely well over the past two-three years, with growing in high teens. It has successfully shifted the focus to the public sector from the private sector, which was over-leveraged and unable to execute projects. As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), spend is just a little below its all-time high of 9.5 per cent, and that level is likely to be crossed in FY18.

There is a lot of debate on tax. What is your view?

Besides fiscal consolidation and infra spend, the third focus area of the will be rationalisation of taxation. Corporate tax could reduce by one per cent, in line with what the Finance Minister had said, and some exemptions would be removed.

The next issue is on the fine print of GAAR (General Anti-Avoidance Rules). This will not impact the economy, but only foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and hence it could impact the market. The ideal scenario would be an exemption for FPIs from GAAR, and in lieu of that, a higher or differential securities transaction tax is charged. From the government’s perspective, it implies assured tax collection and it removes a lot of uncertainty for FPIs. We could see some changes in indirect taxes if the wants to move towards GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates.

How do you see the impact on the stock market?

From a perspective, the has become a highly overrated document. The current rally in the markets has more to do with global stock markets and a lesser-than-anticipated impact of than with expectations. Corporate earnings are better than estimates. The intra-day volatility on day has halved in the last 20 years. So from a perspective, the doesn't really occupy much importance in determining market trend unless it is an extreme one.

In the same way, our research shows that state elections are also not consequential to markets. They would be consequential only if there were a shift in the political landscape like the 2013 state elections which gave a clear indication of a shift in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Hypothetically, if the BJP lost all five states, there could be some short term decline, but it won’t change the market outlook for the next six months. What the market ultimately cares about is what happens to growth, and that’s why I am bullish on stocks.

What is making you bullish?

Valuations are attractive, both relative to emerging markets and to bonds. So, on a relative basis, India is attractive; we are seeing growth. Corporate earnings in the September quarter had been the best in five years. Had not happened, the December quarter could have been the best earnings quarter since 2011. That gets deferred by three months.

Again, the reasons are not purely India-centric. is accelerating. Industrial production is at a five-year high and consumption is strong, the only area of weakness is private capex. But, we see that turning positive sometime in 2018. The main pillars of economic performance are all looking up and that’s why stock prices are looking up.

Are there any risks to your view?

A big upswing in commodity price could upset India’s terms of and bring the threat of back. The other risk is that of a global sell-off. India, being the eighth largest market in the world is a large-cap stock in the global context. Any global sell-off will impact India. But back home there are very few things to mess with at this stage.