The economics of universal basic income

This Budget may see a shift from social welfare schemes to basic income transfer for BPL households

Last week, Jammu & Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu proposed a monumental change in the current subsidy architecture of the state. The idea is revolutionary: Drabu has proposed a basic income transfer to all those living below the poverty line – in place of the social welfare schemes that are being run at present. The announcement is widely seen as a precursor to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announcing in the Union Budget, scheduled for February 1, a similar transition. While there has been news reports conflicting the basic nature of the transfer ...

Ishan Bakshi