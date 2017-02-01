Budget
12% increase in social sector schemes

Govt to reduce time for revising tax return to 12 months
Tweeple have a field day on Jaitley's Budget announcements

Wisecracks were bandied around about IRCTC's listing, revised income tax slabs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for FY18 on Wednesday. The Budget gave relief to the salaried group on personal income tax front by halving the tax to five per cent for those whose income is below Rs 5 lakh to ease the pains of demonetisation. The Budget also proposed that all political donations above Rs 2,000 can only be made by cheque or digital means. Amidst all this fiscal prudence and political transparency, the Tweeple had a fun time tweeting about Jaitley's Budget. 
 
Business Standard brings you the best of them :

 

