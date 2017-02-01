Tweeple have a field day on Jaitley's Budget announcements

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for FY18 on Wednesday. The Budget gave relief to the salaried group on personal income front by halving the to five per cent for those whose income is below Rs 5 lakh to ease the pains of demonetisation. The Budget also proposed that all political donations above Rs 2,000 can only be made by cheque or digital means. Amidst all this prudence and political transparency, the Tweeple had a fun time tweeting about Jaitley's Budget.



Business Standard brings you the best of them :





The budget is transformative:

It transforms taxes into election campaigns.

Everyone into economists.

And CAs into Gods.#Budget2017 — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) February 1, 2017



IRCTC will be listed on stock exchanges, but it will take you 95 minutes and sixteen failed transactions to buy one share. — Rohan (@mojorojo) February 1, 2017

Smokers during the budget speech pic.twitter.com/xG3a0f6mAP

— Aladdin (@Alllahdin) February 1, 2017

Railway budget served within the #Budget2017 is like serving chocolate sauce with Gajjar ka Halwa and Vanilla Ice Cream — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 1, 2017

