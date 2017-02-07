In the wake of the Union Budget 2017-18, the government is likely to face a peculiar problem in the coming financial year. Thanks to the central government resorting to the imposition of new cesses and surcharges in almost every Budget, data suggest that close to one-fourth of all central government tax revenue now comes from this category. This unhealthy trend has been strengthening over the past few years and has, in particular, led to a sharp increase in the share of cesses and surcharges in the Union government’s total revenues in the past two years. However, this growing ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?