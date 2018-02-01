Union Budget 2018 shows Modi govt could be preparing for early elections

As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was reading out his 2018 speech in the Lok Sabha, his fifth and last in the current term of the Narendra Modi government, the news trickling in from Rajasthan was dispiriting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After the rude shock of the Congress party running BJP too close for comfort in the Gujarat Assembly polls, the FM’s outreach to farmers, rural poor, youth and the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector couldn’t have come a day too sooner.

After the Gujarat verdict in December, the results of the Lok Sabha bypolls to the seats of Ajmer and Alwar on Thursday underlined how the next Lok Sabha polls were no foregone conclusion in favour of the Modi government, and it needed to take steps to reduce farm distress and create jobs.

On Thursday, the FM announced one-and-a-half times minimum support price of the cost of production for Kharif crop for the farm sector, increased allocations to building rural infrastructure, health insurance for the poor that would potentially cover 500 million people, announced schemes and allocations to spur job creation, more loans under MUDRA Yojana and attempted to mollify the MSME sector, which bore the brunt of demonetisation and hurried implementation of the goods and services sector (GST).

These announcements were evidence that the lessons of the Gujarat assembly polls were not lost on the Modi government. However, the Ajmer and Alwar bypolls results should sound alarm bells in BJP. The BJP had won all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in 2014. It lost the Ajmer and Alwar bypolls, counting of which took place on Thursday, by significant margins.

Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the countdown of the defeat of the Modi government has started. In Meghalaya, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has persisted with accusing the Modi government of being a ‘suit boot ki sarkar’, a government of and for moneybags.

Rajasthan, along with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, has witnessed the most sustained of farmer protests in 2017. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, along with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, are scheduled for assembly polls in December.

There has been speculation that the Modi government is likely to advance the Lok Sabha elections from April-May 2019, to around November-December, to minimize its losses.

The that FM presented on Thursday, with increased allocations for agriculture, rural infrastructure and the poor, is likely to add to this speculation. Events in the next few weeks, including the results of the Karnataka assembly polls, scheduled for April-May, 2018, would tell us whether the Modi government might indeed advance Lok Sabha elections.

In his speech, the FM said the emphasis of the government would be on generating higher income for farmers. He said the government was committed to giving 50 per cent more than cost of crop production to farmers. Jaitley said the government will ensure farmers get MSP if prices fall and the Niti Aayog will discuss with the state governments for mechanism to ensure farmers get better prices.

Key announcements

* Outreach to farmers by promise of increase in MSP

* National Health Protection scheme to provide Rws 500,000 cover to 100 million poor

* Increase in government’s for health, education and social security

* Target for loan disbursement under Mudra scheme at Rs 3 trillion

* Rs 160 billion to be spent on providing electricity connection to 40 million poor households

* Institutional credit to agriculture to be raised to Rs 11 trillion (Rs 11 lakh crore)