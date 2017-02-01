Budget
Union Budget envisages 'Sabke Sath, Sabka Vikas': Raman Singh

He adds that the Centre has emphasised on maximising the employment opportunities in the Budget

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

We are proud to be seen as a start-up state: Raman Singh
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh welcomed the Union Budget for the financial year 2017-18 and said it was in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “Sabke Sath, Sabka Vikas”.

Singh said that the Budget would accelerate the growth and development of the nation. Centre has emphasised on maximising the employment opportunities in the General Budget and has paid special attention for the inclusion of poor section of society in financial provisions in the schemes, he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said the main points of the Budget which include emphasis on doubling the income of farmers in five years, providing road, electricity supply, safe drinking water and other basic facilities for rural population, employment and skill development of youth are worth welcoming. Development and expansion of rail facilities and infrastructure has also been given due importance in the Budget and adequate provisions have been made for the same.

Singh said fund allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for railway security and a provision of Rs 64,900 crore for the development of National Highways were welcoming step. He said the provision made for infrastructure development and electrification would help Chhattisgarh and accelerate growth.

