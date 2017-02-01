Union Budget envisages 'Sabke Sath, Sabka Vikas': Raman Singh

Chief Minister welcomed the for the financial year 2017-18 and said it was in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of “Sabke Sath, Sabka Vikas”.

Singh said that the would accelerate the growth and development of the nation. Centre has emphasised on maximising the employment opportunities in the General and has paid special attention for the inclusion of poor section of society in financial provisions in the schemes, he added.

Chief Minister said the main points of the which include emphasis on doubling the income of farmers in five years, providing road, electricity supply, safe drinking water and other basic facilities for rural population, employment and skill development of youth are worth welcoming. Development and expansion of rail facilities and infrastructure has also been given due importance in the and adequate provisions have been made for the same.

Singh said fund allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for railway security and a provision of Rs 64,900 crore for the development of National Highways were welcoming step. He said the provision made for infrastructure development and electrification would help and accelerate growth.