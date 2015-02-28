Budget Impact: Sensex slumps nearly 250 points, Nifty breaks 8,800

Benchmark indices have turned weak mainly on account of the selling pressure on ITC which has slumped around 8% after excise duty on cigarettes was increased by 15% to 25%.Among other major losers. and L&T have shed around 1% while Sesa Sterlite, BHEL, Tata Power and NTPC have lost 1% to 2% each.At 1:20PM, the 30-share was down 242 points at 28,978 and the 50-share was down 64 points at 8,780.****************(updated at 12:45 PM)slip in the negative territory with Index heavyweights including twins, RIL and L&T contributing most to the decline on the 30-share as FM Arun Jaitley concluded his speech.