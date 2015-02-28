Upper class rail passengers not moving to airlines: Eco Survey

Contrary to the popular belief, a raise in has not led upper-class domestic travellers to opt for airlines, though domestic airlines offered heavy discounts, said Economic Survey 2014-15, released on Friday.The trend of offering discounts was started by SpiceJet and AirAsia, but later IndiGo, and also joined.“We also calculate the cross-elasticity of civil traffic to changes in prices to be 5.7 per cent, which indicates that upper class passengers do not easily switch to airlines as a response to hikes in railway prices,” the Survey says.It adds, “Freight traffic is more price-sensitive than passenger traffic. Within passenger traffic categories, upper class passengers are less price sensitive and may be better placed to internalise prices hikes vis-à-vis other passenger classes.”