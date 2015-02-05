JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Ask an Expert » Auto
Business Standard

Vehicle replacement incentives could boost demand: Abdul Majeed

Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015

Abdul Majeed 

Abdul Majeed

Can there be any subsidies on replacing second-hand vehicles with new ones?
- Varuni

Read our full coverage on Union Budget


Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse: There has been regular demand from industry stakeholders for the government to announce incentives for vehicle replacement. This could boost demand in especially in the commercial vehicle space as vehicles older than 15 years can be replaced under the scheme. This would help in reducing carbon footprint in the Indian economy 
First Published: Thu, February 05 2015. 18:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements