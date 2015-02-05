Vehicle replacement incentives could boost demand: Abdul Majeed

Can there be any subsidies on replacing second-hand vehicles with new ones?
- Varuni
Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse: There has been regular demand from industry stakeholders for the government to announce incentives for vehicle replacement. This could boost demand in especially in the commercial vehicle space as vehicles older than 15 years can be replaced under the scheme. This would help in reducing carbon footprint in the Indian economy
Abdul Majeed Last Updated at February 20, 2015 15:48 IST
