Veil of secrecy on reports to FinMin

Infrastructure companies' representatives, tax experts want 4th report of Lohia panel be made public

The Union finance ministry has not made public some recent panel reports, though some of the recommendations could form part of the Budget for 2017-18. The Lohia panel on Indian Accounting Standards, the Shankaracharya committee on changing the financial year and the Easwar committee on tax simplification have given their reports but none of these has been put in the public domain. On Monday, the NK Singh panel on the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management law also gave its report. Sources said some of its members want the report to be made public at least ...

Indivjal Dhasmana