Soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley completed his Budget 2017 speech, Business Standard Chairman T N Ninan and Consulting Editor A K Bhattacharya discussed over live video the provisions announced in the Budget. Watch it here:
Watch: A Union Budget that did harm to none
T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya dissect Budget 2017 to gauge its impact on the economy
Business Standard |
http://mybs.in/2UTM2FM
Soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley completed his Budget 2017 speech, Business Standard Chairman T N Ninan and Consulting Editor A K Bhattacharya discussed over live video the provisions announced in the Budget. Watch it here:
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?