Watch: A Union Budget that did harm to none

T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya dissect Budget 2017 to gauge its impact on the economy

T N Ninan and A K Bhattacharya dissect Budget 2017 to gauge its impact on the economy

Soon after Finance Minister completed his speech, Business Standard Chairman and Consulting Editor discussed over live video the provisions announced in the Budget. Watch it here:





Business Standard