Will exempt many other investors from indirect transfer norms: Adhia

While Budget 2017-18 has exempted category I and II of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) such as banks, asset management companies, government-related entities and portfolio managers from indirect transfer provisions, there was anxiety among other categories such as corporate bodies and trusts that they will come under the norms. Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia tells Arup Roychoudhury and Indivjal Dhasmana that many others will also be exempt from these norms. Edited excerpts: Private equity players and those holding stock options are worried that the government is after them ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?