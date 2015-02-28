A quick count of some of the words and phrases used by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian in Volume I of the Economic Survey shows a clear emphasis on increased public sector investment, banking reforms, and turning India into a manufacturing hub to compete with China at a global level, neatly tying it up with some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects, including Make In India
Word cloud decoding the Eco Survey
Business Standard |
http://mybs.in/2RtCvl2
A quick count of some of the words and phrases used by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian in Volume I of the Economic Survey shows a clear emphasis on increased public sector investment, banking reforms, and turning India into a manufacturing hub to compete with China at a global level, neatly tying it up with some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects, including Make In India
- Get your WarehouseMakeoverAlined with Printronix printers
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU