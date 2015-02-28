JUST IN
Word cloud decoding the Eco Survey

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A quick count of some of the words and phrases used by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian in Volume I of the Economic Survey shows a clear emphasis on increased public sector investment, banking reforms, and turning India into a manufacturing hub to compete with China at a global level, neatly tying it up with some of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet projects, including Make In India
