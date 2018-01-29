|Other comments on the outlook for Indian bonds:
|
Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt Ltd. (Teresa John, Mumbai-based economist)
"Recovery in bank credit growth will reduce the demand for securities from lenders. Incremental flow from foreign investors in FY19 will also be subdued compared with FY18, as foreign holding limits are almost fully utilized."
"Supply of government bonds is likely to exceed normal demand, which implies that the pressure on yields will sustain."
|
ICRA Ltd., Moody’s local unit (Aditi Nayar, an economist)
“A deviation from the fiscal-consolidation path would dent the credibility of the government’s commitment to reducing its fiscal deficit.”
“Moreover, it may further harden bond yields and bloat the government’s interest payments, and prevent higher outlays toward other sectors in coming years."
Expects budget deficit in a range of 3.2%-3.5% of GDP in FY19
|
HSBC Holdings Plc (Himanshu Malik, a Singapore-based strategist)
“India’s hard-won macro stability has yielded substantial economic gains. A deficit wider than 3.2% can erode more than it has to offer, becoming an adversary to inflation, rates, and debt sustainability.”
"Upward pressure on bond yields to persist near term especially with the backdrop of rising inflation."
Worst Asian bond market has more to fear: the spectre of Modi's borrowings
Whereas falling oil prices and bond yields have benefited Modi since he took power in 2014, their steep ascent in the past year is posing a threat
Bloomberg Last Updated at January 29, 2018 11:25 IST
http://mybs.in/2Vju1A3
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Get 12 months FREE CIBIL report with Personal Loan
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU