Worst Asian bond market has more to fear: the spectre of Modi's borrowings

The timing for India to sell an estimated record amount of debt couldn’t be worse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s will seek to borrow Rs 6.5 trillion (Rs 6.5 lakh crore, $102 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, according to the median estimate of 15 fixed-income strategists and economists before Thursday’s That compares with the Rs 6.05 trillion (Rs 6.05 lakh crore) expected for the current year.

Whereas falling and have benefited Modi since he took power in 2014, their steep ascent in the past year is posing a threat. The expected debt sales will extend the 2017 selloff in Indian sovereign bonds, already Asia’s worst performer, and push yields up to levels last seen four years ago, according to Primary Dealership Ltd.

“As the oil-price windfall that the reaped starts to wither away, the challenges to fiscal consolidation would increase,” said Prasanna Ananthasubramanian, chief economist at “The outlook for bonds is not good given the huge supply of debt and risks from elevated oil prices, above-target inflation and hardening global yields. The selloff is likely to sustain.”

The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which surged 81 basis points last year in its biggest annual jump since 2009, may climb to as high as 8 percent in the next fiscal year, according to The yield was little changed Monday at 7.31 percent.

Faster inflation spurring expectations that the will tighten rates, and concerns over a wider deficit have soured the bond-market sentiment. The median estimate of analysts surveyed expect a fiscal 2019 deficit of 3.2 percent, wider than the 3 percent the has targeted.

Brent prices have gained almost 60 percent since its June low, and have been trading above $70 a barrel. The higher threaten to add to India’s inflationary pressures and weigh on its finances given the nation imports about three-quarters of its needs.

“The biggest concern for the market is the huge size of the government’s borrowing when demand is already very weak,” said Vijay Sharma, executive vice president for fixed-income at in New Delhi. “To stabilize the markets, fresh demand for securities has to be generated by raising limits for foreigners or the buying bonds.”

Net market borrowings for the 12 months starting April are seen at Rs 4.6 trillion (Rs 4.6 lakh crore), compared with Rs 4.05 trillion (Rs 4.05 lakh crore) expected this year, according to the survey.