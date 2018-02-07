Be ready to pay more at restaurants as dining out could become costlier

One of the things that might get dearer as a direct impact of the 2018 is dining out. Finance Minister hiked the customs duty on imported foodstuff and important ingredients to promote the Narendra Modi government's Make in India pitch.

The Economic Times quoted disgruntled restauranteurs as saying that the hike will increase costs on the menu by up to 5 per cent as they won't be able to absorb the double whammy of customs hike and They also said the quality of food is bound to suffer as a big portion of ingredients is imported.



Unending problems

The restaurant sector has been dealing with various uncertainties since the last one year. This measure comes after the on restaurants was slashed to 5% from 18% earlier and scrapping of under the new regime. As reported earlier, the was also hit hard by a ban on alcohol sale near highways last year that might have amounted to losses of Rs 500 billion.