3:41 PM

Despite price hike in Budget, Amazon, Flipkart selling iPhones at old rates

Apple Inc on February 5 revised the price of its iPhones and smart watches in India. The move from the US-based technology giant came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget 2018 speech announced a hike in import duty on smartphones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent earlier.

Apple said the price hike had come to effect starting February 5, but most e-commerce platforms in the country continue to sell the iPhones at their original launch prices – that is, lower than the revised prices.