UNION BUDGET 2016 COMMENTARY
-
3:41 PMDespite price hike in Budget, Amazon, Flipkart selling iPhones at old ratesApple Inc on February 5 revised the price of its iPhones and smart watches in India. The move from the US-based technology giant came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget 2018 speech announced a hike in import duty on smartphones to 20 per cent from 15 per cent earlier.Apple said the price hike had come to effect starting February 5, but most e-commerce platforms in the country continue to sell the iPhones at their original launch prices – that is, lower than the revised prices.
-
2:55 PM
Markets slump: Will govt scrap LTCG tax? Adhia says will 'look into' fixes
The government will look into what it can do after a slump in local market reflecting global sell-off, the finance secretary said on Tuesday.Hasmukh Adhia said he will discuss the issue of fall in local markets with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
-
2:28 PMRBI to turn hawkish, keep rates on hold through middle of 2019: PollThe Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold through at least the middle of 2019 even though inflation is above its medium-term target and is expected to stay that way, a Reuters poll found.A majority of economists also expect the central bank's tone to turn hawkish when it announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday.While retail inflation hit a 17-month high in December and is expected to remain above the RBI's 4 per cent target over the coming 12 months, growth in Asia's third-largest economy likely slowed markedly in the financial year ending March 31, complicating the RBI's policy path.
-
6:35 PMMurmurs of discontent among NDA allies over election-year budgetThe Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday said it was disappointed with the Union Budget but would not walk out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just yet.
-
6:16 PMBudget announcements on the farm sector: Markets, not MSP, is the focusThe budget announcements on the farm sector, especially the one that commits to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, which is equal to 1.5 times the cost of production—which the Swaminathan commission had recommended in 2006—raised eyebrows.
-
6:05 PMBudget 2018: Tax loophole plugged for corporate mergers and amalgamationsThe Union Budget for 2018-19 has proposed to tax all mergers and amalgamations in which a company with higher accumulated profit merges with a company with lower profits, or with a company that made losses, and reduced capital to avoid paying dividend distribution tax (DDT).
-
6:04 PMBudget 2018 impact: Steel sector to see a marginal increase in fuel costThe steel sector is likely to see a marginal increase in fuel cost, since the new Customs duty surcharge will affect the price of imported coking coal.
-
5:42 PMBudget 2018: Proposal on A-rated paper likely to deepen bond marketAllowing fund managers to invest in 'A' rated securities paper is expected to expand the bond market, improve liquidity in debt instruments and allow long-term players like insurance and pension companies to earn higher returns.
-
5:38 PMBudget 2018 impact: Govt volte-face on insurance merger surprises regulatorThe government’s announcement in the Union Budget on Thursday to merge three state-owned general insurance companies — National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance — has caught the sector regulator Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) by surprise.
-
5:07 PMIt is not protectionism of kind other countries are doing: Hasmukh AdhiaIt is not protectionism of the kind other countries are doing. We are saying our MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector is capable of making certain goods that other countries are trying to dump in India.