Mizoram film industry pins hope on new government
The chorus for more funds for Mizo films had gained momentum after a movie by independent film-maker Mapui Chungwatha, 'Khawnglung Run', was ...
|Party
|Delhi
|Party
|Chhattisgarh
|Party
|Madhya Pradesh
|Party
|Rajasthan
|Party
|Mizoram
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|2008
|Leads
|Won
|BJP
|23
|0
|32
|BJP
|50
|0
|49
|BJP
|143
|0
|165
|BJP
|78
|0
|162
|Congress
|32
|1
|33
|Congress
|43
|0
|8
|Congress
|38
|0
|39
|Congress
|71
|0
|58
|Congress
|96
|0
|21
|MNF
|3
|0
|5
|AAP
|0
|0
|28
|Others
|2
|0
|2
|Others
|16
|0
|7
|Others
|26
|0
|16
|Others
|5
|0
|1
|Others
|4
|0
|2
|Total
|70
|70
|0
|Total
|90
|90
|0
|Total
|230
|230
|0
|Total
|200
|199
|0
|Total
|40
|0
|0
Polls in the northeastern state are on Nov 25, while counting is on Dec 9
Police said that Pianmawia surrendered at the Aizawl police station and was sent to the Central Jail near here after being produced in a local ...
Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly would be held in Mizoram on November 25
The congress prez urged the people to vote for the party in the ensuing assembly elections
The ruling Congress on the other hand felt that the issue of Mizo nationalism would not bear any fruit
Only three of the 142 candidate in the race have declared criminal cases against them