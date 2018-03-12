JUST IN
Party Delhi Party Chhattisgarh Party Madhya Pradesh Party Rajasthan Party Mizoram
2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won 2008 Leads Won
BJP 23 0 32 BJP 50 0 49 BJP 143 0 165 BJP 78 0 162 Congress 32 1 33
Congress 43 0 8 Congress 38 0 39 Congress 71 0 58 Congress 96 0 21 MNF 3 0 5
AAP 0 0 28 Others 2 0 2 Others 16 0 7 Others 26 0 16 Others 5 0 1
Others 4 0 2                                
Total 70 70 0 Total 90 90 0 Total 230 230 0 Total 200 199 0 Total 40 0 0
 

 

Mizoram film industry pins hope on new government

The chorus for more funds for Mizo films had gained momentum after a movie by independent film-maker Mapui Chungwatha, 'Khawnglung Run', was ...

Mizoram's Deputy Government chief whip arrested

Police said that Pianmawia surrendered at the Aizawl police station and was sent to the Central Jail near here after being produced in a local ...

Mizoram Election Map -2008

  •  
    INC
  •  
    BJP
  •  
    BSP
  •  
    AAP
  •  
    LEFT
  •  
    INDP
  •  
    OTHR

Bru voters to vote for Mizoram assembly polls on Nov 19-20

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly would be held in Mizoram on November 25

Sonia launches food security scheme in poll-bound Mizoram

The congress prez urged the people to vote for the party in the ensuing assembly elections

Three decade-old issue back in Mizoram polls this time

The ruling Congress on the other hand felt that the issue of Mizo nationalism would not bear any fruit

Huge increase in Mizoram assembly candidates' assets

Only three of the 142 candidate in the race have declared criminal cases against them

