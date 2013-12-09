December 28, 2013, Saturday Can Kejriwal's team deliver the moon to Delhiites? As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government in Delhi, the focus shifts to the feasibility of its promises

December 22, 2013, Sunday Decision on govt formation by tomorrow morning: Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today hinted that the decision on forming the new government in Delhi would be taken ...

December 20, 2013, Friday AAP-Congress govt in the offing? AAP has sought peoples' opinion on which more than 80% have said that they want AAP to form government in Delhi

December 13, 2013, Friday Vasundhara Raje to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM today Vasundhara Raje, who spearhead BJP's spectacular comeback to power in Rajasthan, will be sworn in as Chief Minister here today.

December 12, 2013, Thursday Raman Singh begins innings as CM Ruling BJP in its election manifesto had promised to take 'initiative' to increase MSP of paddy to Rs 2,000

December 12, 2013, Thursday Lt Governor Najeeb Jung calls Harsh Vardhan to discuss govt formation Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung called Harsh Vardhan last night and asked the BJP legislature party leader to meet him on ...

December 11, 2013, Wednesday Ambani, Birla invited for Chouhan's oath ceremony As many as 20 business honchos have been invited to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

December 11, 2013, Wednesday Lal Thanhawla elected CLP leader in Mizoram The Mizoram Congress Legislature Party (CLP) today formally elected Lal Thanhawla as its leader paving the way for his becoming ...

December 11, 2013, Wednesday Repoll underway in one Mizoram polling station Polling is underway at Tialdawngilung polling station in Lawngtlai West constituency of Mizoram, where repoll had been ordered by ...

December 11, 2013, Wednesday Kejriwal refuses to support BJP Bhushan had on Monday said that AAP may consider supporting BJP if the party gives AAP in writing that it will pass the Jan ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday 1.9% voters use NOTA option in MP polls Over six lakh voters, accounting for 1.9 per cent of the total votes polled, preferred None Of The Above (NOTA) option instead ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Congress Delhi unit for supporting AAP The Delhi unit of Congress said Tuesday they would approach the party high command to extend "unconditional" outside support to ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Congress debacle in state elections to raise pressure on fiscal: Fitch Rating agency Fitch today said the setback faced by the Congress Party in state elections could potentially raise political ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Delhi faces re-poll AAP's Yogendra Yadav says BJP should form government

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Raman Singh to take oath on Thursday Singh's political journey started in 1983 when he became a councilor in Kawardha municipality

December 09, 2013, Monday Congress retains power in the North Eastern state of Mizoram Lal Thanhawla won from two constituencies - Serchhip and Hrangturzo. This will be his ninth term in Mizoram assembly

December 09, 2013, Monday More than half of newly elected Delhi MLAs are first timers With Aam Aadmi Party making a stunning debut with 28 MLAs -- all of whom are first time legislators, the fifth Delhi Assembly ...

December 09, 2013, Monday MP Home Minister breaks myths by winning assembly poll By winning a seat in the Madhya Pradesh polls, state Home Minister Uma Shankar Gupta has broken a myth that a state home minister ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Cong wins eight out of 12 seats in Chhattisgarh's Naxal belt A sympathy wave following this year's Naxal attack killing Chhattisgarh's top Congress leadership, has helped the party win eight ...