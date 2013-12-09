-
December 28, 2013, Saturday
Can Kejriwal's team deliver the moon to Delhiites?
As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government in Delhi, the focus shifts to the feasibility of its promises
December 22, 2013, Sunday
Decision on govt formation by tomorrow morning: Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today hinted that the decision on forming the new government in Delhi would be taken ...
December 20, 2013, Friday
AAP-Congress govt in the offing?
AAP has sought peoples' opinion on which more than 80% have said that they want AAP to form government in Delhi
December 13, 2013, Friday
Vasundhara Raje to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM today
Vasundhara Raje, who spearhead BJP's spectacular comeback to power in Rajasthan, will be sworn in as Chief Minister here today.
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Raman Singh begins innings as CM
Ruling BJP in its election manifesto had promised to take 'initiative' to increase MSP of paddy to Rs 2,000
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Lt Governor Najeeb Jung calls Harsh Vardhan to discuss govt formation
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung called Harsh Vardhan last night and asked the BJP legislature party leader to meet him on ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Ambani, Birla invited for Chouhan's oath ceremony
As many as 20 business honchos have been invited to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Shivraj Singh Chouhan
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Lal Thanhawla elected CLP leader in Mizoram
The Mizoram Congress Legislature Party (CLP) today formally elected Lal Thanhawla as its leader paving the way for his becoming ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Repoll underway in one Mizoram polling station
Polling is underway at Tialdawngilung polling station in Lawngtlai West constituency of Mizoram, where repoll had been ordered by ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Kejriwal refuses to support BJP
Bhushan had on Monday said that AAP may consider supporting BJP if the party gives AAP in writing that it will pass the Jan ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
1.9% voters use NOTA option in MP polls
Over six lakh voters, accounting for 1.9 per cent of the total votes polled, preferred None Of The Above (NOTA) option instead ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Congress Delhi unit for supporting AAP
The Delhi unit of Congress said Tuesday they would approach the party high command to extend "unconditional" outside support to ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Congress debacle in state elections to raise pressure on fiscal: Fitch
Rating agency Fitch today said the setback faced by the Congress Party in state elections could potentially raise political ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Delhi faces re-poll
AAP's Yogendra Yadav says BJP should form government
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Raman Singh to take oath on Thursday
Singh's political journey started in 1983 when he became a councilor in Kawardha municipality
December 09, 2013, Monday
Congress retains power in the North Eastern state of Mizoram
Lal Thanhawla won from two constituencies - Serchhip and Hrangturzo. This will be his ninth term in Mizoram assembly
December 09, 2013, Monday
More than half of newly elected Delhi MLAs are first timers
With Aam Aadmi Party making a stunning debut with 28 MLAs -- all of whom are first time legislators, the fifth Delhi Assembly ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
MP Home Minister breaks myths by winning assembly poll
By winning a seat in the Madhya Pradesh polls, state Home Minister Uma Shankar Gupta has broken a myth that a state home minister ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Cong wins eight out of 12 seats in Chhattisgarh's Naxal belt
A sympathy wave following this year's Naxal attack killing Chhattisgarh's top Congress leadership, has helped the party win eight ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Congress set to retain power in Mizoram
According to Election Department officials, Congress candidates have either won or were leading in 20 seats while the opposition ...
December 25, 2013, Wednesday
AAP informally decides on Delhi ministers
Kejriwal likely to induct young, professionals in his cabinet
December 20, 2013, Friday
It's very sound politics to back a rival: Congress on AAP
Routed by the debutant Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the Assembly elections, the Congress' gesture of extending a helping hand (support) ...
December 16, 2013, Monday
Chhattisgarh govt to limit paddy procurement
Plans to procure average 6 to 18 quintal for every acre
December 13, 2013, Friday
President's Rule seems imminent in Delhi
The BJP and its ally, the SAD, have 32 MLAs - four short of a majority
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Lal Thanhawla to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Dec 14
After a landslide victory in Mizoram Assembly polls, Lal Thanhawla will be sworn in for a second consecutive term as the Chief ...
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Cong wins Mizoram seat after re-poll counting
Congress nominee and Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, H Zothangliana, was declared elected today after results of re-poll in ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Lal Thanhawla to re-assume office in Mizoram Saturday
The Congress government led by incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will re-assume office for the second successive term ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
MP polls: Congress drew blank in 17 districts
The extent of the Congress' rout in Madhya Pradesh, where ruling BJP under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cruised to power ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
AAP to do a Delhi in Mumbai?
The party may contest 36 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats in the country's financial capital
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Women outstrip men in Mizoram, yet no woman in assembly
No woman candidate was elected to the state assembly in Mizoram, but it is the only state in India where women voters have ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
EC notifies Delhi results, paves way for govt formation process
The Election Commission today notified results of the Assembly polls in Delhi, paving way for start of the formal process of ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Re-elections in Delhi almost certain after Kejriwal refutes Bhushan
As the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made it clear today it will not support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Govt formation: AAP not to take or extend support to BJP, Congress
Amid continued uncertainty over government formation in Delhi, the Aam Admi Party today maintained that it will neither take nor ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Congress retains power in Mizoram
Four times Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla won from both Serchhip and Hrangturzo seats he had contested
December 09, 2013, Monday
Stop infighting, prepare for 2014: Sonia to party leaders
Soon after the assembly poll results were announced Sunday, the Congress chief said her party needed 'deep introspection'
December 09, 2013, Monday
25 Delhi MLAs have criminal cases against them
A total of 25 MLAs, including the maximum of 17 legislators from BJP, elected to the 70-member Delhi assembly, have criminal ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Delhi LG will explore all options of forming new govt: Shinde
As Delhi returned a hung verdict in the Assembly elections, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde today said the Lieutenant Governor ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
In Naxal heartland, NOTA plays spoilsports for BJP
In the Naxal-infested pocket of Bastar, people rejected the candidates contesting the election by pressing none of the above ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Will try to give Delhi people a government: BJP
A day after election results threw up a hung assembly for Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday said it would try its ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
With hung Assembly, govt formation in Delhi remains uncertain
A day after election results threw up a hung verdict, formation of government in Delhi remained uncertain today with single ...