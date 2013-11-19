-
December 16, 2013, Monday
Chhattisgarh govt to limit paddy procurement
Plans to procure average 6 to 18 quintal for every acre
-
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Raman Singh to take oath on Thursday
Singh's political journey started in 1983 when he became a councilor in Kawardha municipality
-
December 09, 2013, Monday
Cong wins eight out of 12 seats in Chhattisgarh's Naxal belt
A sympathy wave following this year's Naxal attack killing Chhattisgarh's top Congress leadership, has helped the party win eight ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Raman Singh expresses gratitude to people of Chhattisgarh
Chief Minister Raman Singh thanked the people of Chhattisgarh for BJP's imminent hat-trick in the Assembly elections in the state ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Raman Singh wins from Rajnandgaon
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today won Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency by defeating Congress' Alka Mudaliyar by a ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP leading in 48 seats in C'garh, Congress in 41
After the initial trends indicated a close contest with Congress in Chhattisgarh, BJP was now leading in 48 out of the 90 seats ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Chhattisgarh heading for close finish
Chhattisgarh was heading for a close finish Sunday with the opposition Congress giving a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP edges past Congress in close fight in Chhattisgarh
The opposition Congress was giving a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, but the ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Early trends show BJP, Congress neck and neck in Chhattisgarh
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in five out of the eight seats for which initial trends of counting of votes ...
-
December 07, 2013, Saturday
Arrangements made for vote count in Chhattisgarh
All security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of counting of votes tomorrow in Chhattisgarh, which went to polls ...
-
December 05, 2013, Thursday
No sign of mercury dip in Chhattisgarh till election results
While Chhattisgarh waits for December 8 when the state election results will be out, the mercury level is not showing any sign of ...
-
December 04, 2013, Wednesday
Delhi and Chhattisgarh still a mystery as polling ends today
The Aam Aadmi Party threat and the high voter turnout in Chhattisgarh are the reasons
-
November 29, 2013, Friday
Congress sacks four rebel leaders, issues notices to nine
The opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh has expelled four rebel party leaders from its membership for a period of six years and ...
-
November 24, 2013, Sunday
Seizure more than spending in Chhattisgarh election
Police had seized cash and other materials worth about Rs 2.30 crore
-
November 20, 2013, Wednesday
Had inflation cast its shadow in Chhattisgarh polls?
Heavy turnout of women makes pundits wonder
-
November 19, 2013, Tuesday
Jailed candidate struggles for support in Chhattisgarh
Ghanshyam Sahu, the former sarpanch of Malpuri-Khurd, slips into silence when it comes to support Virendra Kurre-the first ...
-
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Raman Singh begins innings as CM
Ruling BJP in its election manifesto had promised to take 'initiative' to increase MSP of paddy to Rs 2,000
-
December 09, 2013, Monday
In Naxal heartland, NOTA plays spoilsports for BJP
In the Naxal-infested pocket of Bastar, people rejected the candidates contesting the election by pressing none of the above ...
-
December 09, 2013, Monday
Chhattisgarh: Raman does it for the third time
Election result sets aside all myth to pave way for BJP
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Losers & winners in Chhattisgarh election
The political parties in Chhattisgarh fielded 72 sitting legislators and more than half of them lost the election.
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Chhattisgarh remains uncertain, now BJP leads
The fortunes of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress continued to pendulum in Chhattisgarh as ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP-Congress in nail-biting contest in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh today looked set for a nail-biting finish in the Assembly elections with ruling BJP leading in 45 of the 90 seats ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Chhattisgarh polls: Keen contest on between BJP, Congress
BJP and Opposition Congress are locked in a keen contest in Chhattisgarh with the ruling party leading in 44 of the 86 Assembly ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Congress, BJP fight it out in Chhattisgarh
The BJP and the Congress were in a neck-and-neck race for power in Chhattisgarh Sunday as officials counted the millions of votes ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Vote count begins in four states
Officials Sunday began counting the millions of votes cast in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi in keenly fought ...
-
December 06, 2013, Friday
Myth that matters in Chhattisgarh election results
While the countdown for the counting has started in Chhattisgarh, the myth associated with the election results that will be out ...
-
December 04, 2013, Wednesday
BJP leads in Delhi, photo finish in Chhattisgarh: Exit poll
Delhi is headed for a hung assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 32 seats. The Congress and Aam Aadmi ...
-
December 03, 2013, Tuesday
Congress alleges irregularities in postal ballots, demands probe
Alleging irregularities in postal ballots in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Congress today petitioned the Election Commission ...
-
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
18 cases of paid news detected by EC in Chhattisgarh
were detected in the Chhattisgarh during the campaigning for the just-concluded Assembly polls.
-
November 22, 2013, Friday
Political promises put off paddy arrival in Chhattisgarh
The assurance given by the political parties to pay higher price to the farmers for the paddy had reportedly affected the inflow ...
-
November 20, 2013, Wednesday
Chhattisgarh polls: BJP, Cong claim victory citing huge turnouts
With a high voter turnout of 75 per cent in the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls today, both the ruling BJP ...