December 16, 2013, Monday Chhattisgarh govt to limit paddy procurement Plans to procure average 6 to 18 quintal for every acre

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Raman Singh to take oath on Thursday Singh's political journey started in 1983 when he became a councilor in Kawardha municipality

December 09, 2013, Monday Cong wins eight out of 12 seats in Chhattisgarh's Naxal belt A sympathy wave following this year's Naxal attack killing Chhattisgarh's top Congress leadership, has helped the party win eight ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Raman Singh expresses gratitude to people of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh thanked the people of Chhattisgarh for BJP's imminent hat-trick in the Assembly elections in the state ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Raman Singh wins from Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today won Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency by defeating Congress' Alka Mudaliyar by a ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP leading in 48 seats in C'garh, Congress in 41 After the initial trends indicated a close contest with Congress in Chhattisgarh, BJP was now leading in 48 out of the 90 seats ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Chhattisgarh heading for close finish Chhattisgarh was heading for a close finish Sunday with the opposition Congress giving a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP edges past Congress in close fight in Chhattisgarh The opposition Congress was giving a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, but the ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Early trends show BJP, Congress neck and neck in Chhattisgarh The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in five out of the eight seats for which initial trends of counting of votes ...

December 07, 2013, Saturday Arrangements made for vote count in Chhattisgarh All security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of counting of votes tomorrow in Chhattisgarh, which went to polls ...

December 05, 2013, Thursday No sign of mercury dip in Chhattisgarh till election results While Chhattisgarh waits for December 8 when the state election results will be out, the mercury level is not showing any sign of ...

December 04, 2013, Wednesday Delhi and Chhattisgarh still a mystery as polling ends today The Aam Aadmi Party threat and the high voter turnout in Chhattisgarh are the reasons

November 29, 2013, Friday Congress sacks four rebel leaders, issues notices to nine The opposition Congress in Chhattisgarh has expelled four rebel party leaders from its membership for a period of six years and ...

November 24, 2013, Sunday Seizure more than spending in Chhattisgarh election Police had seized cash and other materials worth about Rs 2.30 crore