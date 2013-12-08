December 28, 2013, Saturday Can Kejriwal's team deliver the moon to Delhiites? As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government in Delhi, the focus shifts to the feasibility of its promises

December 22, 2013, Sunday Decision on govt formation by tomorrow morning: Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today hinted that the decision on forming the new government in Delhi would be taken ...

December 20, 2013, Friday AAP-Congress govt in the offing? AAP has sought peoples' opinion on which more than 80% have said that they want AAP to form government in Delhi

December 12, 2013, Thursday Lt Governor Najeeb Jung calls Harsh Vardhan to discuss govt formation Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung called Harsh Vardhan last night and asked the BJP legislature party leader to meet him on ...

December 11, 2013, Wednesday Kejriwal refuses to support BJP Bhushan had on Monday said that AAP may consider supporting BJP if the party gives AAP in writing that it will pass the Jan ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Congress Delhi unit for supporting AAP The Delhi unit of Congress said Tuesday they would approach the party high command to extend "unconditional" outside support to ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Congress debacle in state elections to raise pressure on fiscal: Fitch Rating agency Fitch today said the setback faced by the Congress Party in state elections could potentially raise political ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Delhi faces re-poll AAP's Yogendra Yadav says BJP should form government

December 09, 2013, Monday 25 Delhi MLAs have criminal cases against them A total of 25 MLAs, including the maximum of 17 legislators from BJP, elected to the 70-member Delhi assembly, have criminal ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Delhi LG will explore all options of forming new govt: Shinde As Delhi returned a hung verdict in the Assembly elections, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde today said the Lieutenant Governor ...

December 09, 2013, Monday With hung Assembly, govt formation in Delhi remains uncertain A day after election results threw up a hung verdict, formation of government in Delhi remained uncertain today with single ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Elections results reflects public sentiment against Congress: D Raja Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Monday said that the Assembly elections results in the four states were a ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Delhi: Broom breaks the hand's hold Congress' defeat is being seen as a huge boost for the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 polls

December 09, 2013, Monday Will AAP clean up Indian politics? Congress' defeat is being seen as a huge boost for the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 pollsDelhi looked set for political ...

December 09, 2013, Monday BJP leaders regret underestimating AAP in Delhi The party accepted that the rise of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had taken away their middle-class vote

December 09, 2013, Monday Congress should take poll results as a wake-up call: India Inc India Inc honchos cheer AAP's stellar debut in the capital; say UPA government's unconvincing approach towards corruption cost it ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Not to stake claim for govt formation, BJP to sit in opposition: Vardhan The party emerges as the single largest party in the Delhi Assembly, winning 31 seats