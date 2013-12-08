-
December 28, 2013, Saturday
Can Kejriwal's team deliver the moon to Delhiites?
As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government in Delhi, the focus shifts to the feasibility of its promises
December 22, 2013, Sunday
Decision on govt formation by tomorrow morning: Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal today hinted that the decision on forming the new government in Delhi would be taken ...
December 20, 2013, Friday
AAP-Congress govt in the offing?
AAP has sought peoples' opinion on which more than 80% have said that they want AAP to form government in Delhi
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Lt Governor Najeeb Jung calls Harsh Vardhan to discuss govt formation
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung called Harsh Vardhan last night and asked the BJP legislature party leader to meet him on ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Kejriwal refuses to support BJP
Bhushan had on Monday said that AAP may consider supporting BJP if the party gives AAP in writing that it will pass the Jan ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Congress Delhi unit for supporting AAP
The Delhi unit of Congress said Tuesday they would approach the party high command to extend "unconditional" outside support to ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Congress debacle in state elections to raise pressure on fiscal: Fitch
Rating agency Fitch today said the setback faced by the Congress Party in state elections could potentially raise political ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Delhi faces re-poll
AAP's Yogendra Yadav says BJP should form government
December 09, 2013, Monday
25 Delhi MLAs have criminal cases against them
A total of 25 MLAs, including the maximum of 17 legislators from BJP, elected to the 70-member Delhi assembly, have criminal ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Delhi LG will explore all options of forming new govt: Shinde
As Delhi returned a hung verdict in the Assembly elections, Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde today said the Lieutenant Governor ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
With hung Assembly, govt formation in Delhi remains uncertain
A day after election results threw up a hung verdict, formation of government in Delhi remained uncertain today with single ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Elections results reflects public sentiment against Congress: D Raja
Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Monday said that the Assembly elections results in the four states were a ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Delhi: Broom breaks the hand's hold
Congress' defeat is being seen as a huge boost for the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 polls
December 09, 2013, Monday
Will AAP clean up Indian politics?
Congress' defeat is being seen as a huge boost for the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 pollsDelhi looked set for political ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
BJP leaders regret underestimating AAP in Delhi
The party accepted that the rise of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had taken away their middle-class vote
December 09, 2013, Monday
Congress should take poll results as a wake-up call: India Inc
India Inc honchos cheer AAP's stellar debut in the capital; say UPA government's unconvincing approach towards corruption cost it ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Not to stake claim for govt formation, BJP to sit in opposition: Vardhan
The party emerges as the single largest party in the Delhi Assembly, winning 31 seats
December 09, 2013, Monday
'Governance key to remain relevant in politics'
Assocham cautions political parties against inflation
December 09, 2013, Monday
An important signal, but reforms have already begun: Mark Mobius
The results have shown the importance of leadership in securing the interest of a state and pushing forward governance at the ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Congress sinks without a trace thanks to BJP, AAP
The mobiles were off, the tweets suspended, all cockiness gone
December 25, 2013, Wednesday
AAP informally decides on Delhi ministers
Kejriwal likely to induct young, professionals in his cabinet
December 20, 2013, Friday
It's very sound politics to back a rival: Congress on AAP
Routed by the debutant Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the Assembly elections, the Congress' gesture of extending a helping hand (support) ...
December 13, 2013, Friday
President's Rule seems imminent in Delhi
The BJP and its ally, the SAD, have 32 MLAs - four short of a majority
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
AAP to do a Delhi in Mumbai?
The party may contest 36 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats in the country's financial capital
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
EC notifies Delhi results, paves way for govt formation process
The Election Commission today notified results of the Assembly polls in Delhi, paving way for start of the formal process of ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Re-elections in Delhi almost certain after Kejriwal refutes Bhushan
As the Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made it clear today it will not support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Govt formation: AAP not to take or extend support to BJP, Congress
Amid continued uncertainty over government formation in Delhi, the Aam Admi Party today maintained that it will neither take nor ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Stop infighting, prepare for 2014: Sonia to party leaders
Soon after the assembly poll results were announced Sunday, the Congress chief said her party needed 'deep introspection'
December 09, 2013, Monday
More than half of newly elected Delhi MLAs are first timers
With Aam Aadmi Party making a stunning debut with 28 MLAs -- all of whom are first time legislators, the fifth Delhi Assembly ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Will try to give Delhi people a government: BJP
A day after election results threw up a hung assembly for Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday said it would try its ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Will play role of constructive opposition: AAP
A day after creating history in Delhi's election, Aam Aadmi Party today maintained that it will not stake claim to form ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Gloom for Cong as lotus blooms
AAP flexes muscle in Delhi; Dikshit loses her own seat to Kejriwal; In Rajasthan, BJP gets thumping majority; Cong seat tally ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
We will fight LS polls in other states: Prashant Bhushan
Interview with National executive member, AAP
December 09, 2013, Monday
The 'second freedom struggle'
Emotions soared at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s headquarters as hundreds waved brooms, the party's symbol, here.People danced to drum ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
AAP gives hope for alternative politics
A party demanding meaningful change seems to have touched a deep chord among voters
December 09, 2013, Monday
A meaningful recovery is expected only after the general elections: Jyotivardhan Jaipuria
Interview with MD & head of research, BoFA-ML
December 09, 2013, Monday
Strong winds of change: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
The new governments in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will have to live up to people's expectations
December 09, 2013, Monday
Contra investment strategy to work better than momentum investing: Nilesh Shah
Markets in the near term are likely to remain volatile after an initial bust after the election results
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Delhi polls: Ilmi loses by whisker of 326-vote margin
It was loss by a whisker for Shazia Ilmi, one of the most famous public faces for debutant Aam Aadmi Party, as she lost her seat ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
AAP's backstage volunteers and its six steps to victory
IT professionals, engineers, businessmen -- thousands of them worked backstage tirelessly as volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ...