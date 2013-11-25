-
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Ambani, Birla invited for Chouhan's oath ceremony
As many as 20 business honchos have been invited to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Shivraj Singh Chouhan
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
1.9% voters use NOTA option in MP polls
Over six lakh voters, accounting for 1.9 per cent of the total votes polled, preferred None Of The Above (NOTA) option instead ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj gains from first-time voters
Farmers, youth and women helped the Shivraj Shingh Chouhan led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to retain power.
December 08, 2013, Sunday
MP Minister wins sixth election in row
Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya today won from Mhow near here, posting his sixth straight ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP coasting to emphatic victory in Madhya Pradesh
BJP today appeared set to post an emphatic victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 23 of the 30 seats declared ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
After hat-trick, Chouhan vows to win maximum LS seats in MP
Buoyed by a hat-trick win in Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today vowed to bag maximum ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins from Vidisha by 16,966 votes
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won the election from Vidisha seat by 16,966 votes
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Chouhan's son of the soil image proves to be winner, again
A carefully cultivated image of family man coupled with simplicity, Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the BJP campaign presenting himself ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Celebrations for BJP in Madhya Pradesh
The BJP workers began celebrations Sunday across Madhya Pradesh as the party appeared headed for a thumping victory in the ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh initial trends
The ruling BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, initial vote count trends showed Sunday.
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP leading in 100 seats in Madhya Pradesh
The ruling BJP is leading in 96 seats as against Congress in 36 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, counting for which in ...
December 07, 2013, Saturday
Assembly election verdict in four states on Sunday
The fate of governments in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will be known tomorrow when counting of votes takes ...
December 05, 2013, Thursday
Cong demoralised at prospect of losing assembly polls: BJP
BJP today said the Congress is demoralised at the prospect of losing the Assembly elections and may fail to respond to this ...
December 04, 2013, Wednesday
BJP set to bag MP, C'garh and Raj, leads in Delhi: Exit polls
Times Now-C-Voter also gave BJP lead in all the three major states, with 128 in Madhya Pradesh, 44 in Chhattisgarh and 130 in ...
December 04, 2013, Wednesday
Repoll in 3 more MP booths, bye-polls in Tamil Nadu's Yercaud constituency
The Election Commission has ordered repolling in three more assembly polling booths in Madhya Pradesh.Repolling will take place ...
December 02, 2013, Monday
Cong will win MP Assembly polls: Ajay Singh
Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ajay Singh today expressed confidence that Congress will win the state ...
December 01, 2013, Sunday
2-6% vote difference determines govt in MP: study
Barring two elections, the difference in votes polled by the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh has traditionally been between ...
November 29, 2013, Friday
Congress writes to EC for probe into EVM rigging complaints
The Madhya Pradesh Congress has written to the Election Commission demanding an inquiry into the possibilities of Electronic ...
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
Cong will win 110-120 seats in MP, BJP around 90: Digvijay
Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh today expressed confidence that his party will win 110 to 120 seats, while the ruling ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
More than 70% electors turn out to vote in Madhya Pradesh
Probably the highest turnout ever reaching more than 70% sealed fate of more than two thousand candidates in electronic voting ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
MP polls: Congress drew blank in 17 districts
The extent of the Congress' rout in Madhya Pradesh, where ruling BJP under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cruised to power ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
MP Home Minister breaks myths by winning assembly poll
By winning a seat in the Madhya Pradesh polls, state Home Minister Uma Shankar Gupta has broken a myth that a state home minister ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP coasts to victory in Madhya Pradesh for third time
The ruling BJP romped home in Madhya Pradesh Sunday, winning the mandate to be in power for the third consecutive five-year term ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Polls in four states: Shivraj Chouhan to be wealthiest CM
With assets worth more than Rs 6.27 crore, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the richest among those set to be appointed ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Only in BJP, can party worker become chief minister: Chouhan
It is only in the BJP that an ordinary party worker can become a chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is set to begin his ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
As BJP looks set to retain MP, Chouhan thanks people, party
As BJP heads towards a third straight victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today thanked the people ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
MP polls results disappointing;need for introspection:Scindia
Accepting defeat in Madhya Pradesh elections, state Congress' campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia today called for ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Landslide win for BJP in MP, Raj; ahead in Delhi
The BJP is heading for a landslide victory in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while wresting power in ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Chouhan leading in Budhni, Vidisha
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading over his Congress rivals from both Budhni and Vidisha ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP ahead in three states, Congress in Chhattisgarh
BJP today appeared to be on the road to capturing power in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and was leading in Delhi while Congress ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP leads in all four states
The BJP Sunday took early leads as officials counted millions of votes in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, with ...
December 05, 2013, Thursday
Congress trashes exit polls, BJP says Cong "demoralised"
The exit polls that predicted a strong showing for BJP in four states in yesterday's crucial Assembly polls were today rubbished ...
December 05, 2013, Thursday
Digvijay trashes exit poll predictions
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has rubbished the exit polls, being aired on some news channels, predicting an edge for BJP ...
December 04, 2013, Wednesday
BJP to return in Rajasthan, retain MP, Chhattisgarh: CNN-IBN survey
For Chhattisgarh, the survey predicted the BJP winning 45-55 seats in the 90-member assembly
December 03, 2013, Tuesday
Congress alleges irregularities in postal ballots, demands probe
Alleging irregularities in postal ballots in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Congress today petitioned the Election Commission ...
December 01, 2013, Sunday
Re-polling at six places in MP tomorrow
The Election Commission has directed to conduct re-polling tomorrow at six polling booths in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly ...
November 29, 2013, Friday
EVM complaint suggests Congress graph down in MP
Even before the votes cast in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election can be counted, the Congress unit in the state has written to ...
November 28, 2013, Thursday
Assembly polls: Women voters outnumbered men in 25 MP seats
Women voters outnumbered men in 25 out of the total 230 assembly constituencies where polling was held on November 25 for the the ...
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
Polls conclude in Mizoram, MP; turnout about 70%
The North eastern state of Mizoram and the central state of Madhya Pradesh went to polls on Monday and recorded a heavy turnout ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
Madhya Pradesh records highest voter turnout
Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest ever voter turnout of over 70% in Monday's assembly election, the Election Commission said