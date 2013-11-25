December 11, 2013, Wednesday Ambani, Birla invited for Chouhan's oath ceremony As many as 20 business honchos have been invited to participate in the oath taking ceremony of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

December 10, 2013, Tuesday 1.9% voters use NOTA option in MP polls Over six lakh voters, accounting for 1.9 per cent of the total votes polled, preferred None Of The Above (NOTA) option instead ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj gains from first-time voters Farmers, youth and women helped the Shivraj Shingh Chouhan led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh to retain power.

December 08, 2013, Sunday MP Minister wins sixth election in row Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya today won from Mhow near here, posting his sixth straight ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP coasting to emphatic victory in Madhya Pradesh BJP today appeared set to post an emphatic victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, winning 23 of the 30 seats declared ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday After hat-trick, Chouhan vows to win maximum LS seats in MP Buoyed by a hat-trick win in Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today vowed to bag maximum ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Shivraj Singh Chouhan wins from Vidisha by 16,966 votes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has won the election from Vidisha seat by 16,966 votes

December 08, 2013, Sunday Chouhan's son of the soil image proves to be winner, again A carefully cultivated image of family man coupled with simplicity, Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the BJP campaign presenting himself ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Celebrations for BJP in Madhya Pradesh The BJP workers began celebrations Sunday across Madhya Pradesh as the party appeared headed for a thumping victory in the ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP leads in Madhya Pradesh initial trends The ruling BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, initial vote count trends showed Sunday.

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP leading in 100 seats in Madhya Pradesh The ruling BJP is leading in 96 seats as against Congress in 36 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, counting for which in ...

December 07, 2013, Saturday Assembly election verdict in four states on Sunday The fate of governments in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will be known tomorrow when counting of votes takes ...

December 05, 2013, Thursday Cong demoralised at prospect of losing assembly polls: BJP BJP today said the Congress is demoralised at the prospect of losing the Assembly elections and may fail to respond to this ...

December 04, 2013, Wednesday BJP set to bag MP, C'garh and Raj, leads in Delhi: Exit polls Times Now-C-Voter also gave BJP lead in all the three major states, with 128 in Madhya Pradesh, 44 in Chhattisgarh and 130 in ...

December 04, 2013, Wednesday Repoll in 3 more MP booths, bye-polls in Tamil Nadu's Yercaud constituency The Election Commission has ordered repolling in three more assembly polling booths in Madhya Pradesh.Repolling will take place ...

December 02, 2013, Monday Cong will win MP Assembly polls: Ajay Singh Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ajay Singh today expressed confidence that Congress will win the state ...

December 01, 2013, Sunday 2-6% vote difference determines govt in MP: study Barring two elections, the difference in votes polled by the Congress and BJP in Madhya Pradesh has traditionally been between ...

November 29, 2013, Friday Congress writes to EC for probe into EVM rigging complaints The Madhya Pradesh Congress has written to the Election Commission demanding an inquiry into the possibilities of Electronic ...

November 26, 2013, Tuesday Cong will win 110-120 seats in MP, BJP around 90: Digvijay Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh today expressed confidence that his party will win 110 to 120 seats, while the ruling ...