December 12, 2013, Thursday Lal Thanhawla to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Dec 14 After a landslide victory in Mizoram Assembly polls, Lal Thanhawla will be sworn in for a second consecutive term as the Chief ...

December 11, 2013, Wednesday Lal Thanhawla to re-assume office in Mizoram Saturday The Congress government led by incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will re-assume office for the second successive term ...

December 11, 2013, Wednesday Repoll underway in one Mizoram polling station Polling is underway at Tialdawngilung polling station in Lawngtlai West constituency of Mizoram, where repoll had been ordered by ...

December 10, 2013, Tuesday Congress retains power in Mizoram Four times Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla won from both Serchhip and Hrangturzo seats he had contested

December 09, 2013, Monday Congress set to retain power in Mizoram According to Election Department officials, Congress candidates have either won or were leading in 20 seats while the opposition ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla wins Serchhip and Hrangturzo Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla won the Serchhip seat by a margin of 734 votes defeating his MNF rival C Lalramzauva in a ...

December 09, 2013, Monday Congress leading in 7, MNF in one in Mizoram The Congress was leading in four seats while the Mizo National Front in one in Mizoram in early trends available today.

December 08, 2013, Sunday Mizoram poll counting tomorrow Counting of votes for 40-member Mizoram assembly, election to which was held on November 25, would be held tomorrow. State Joint ...

November 25, 2013, Monday Mizoram Assembly polls conclude; 73% polling till 3pm Around 6.9 voters in Mizoram across 1,126 polling booths cast their choice

November 25, 2013, Monday By midday, around 50% votes cast in Mizoram Balloting has proceeded peacefully Monday in the northeastern state of Mizoram for the 40-seat assembly elections. Polling till ...

November 25, 2013, Monday Mizoram polls | 36.63% votes recorded till 11 AM Polling began for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly at 7 AM today with 36.63 per cent votes cast in the first four hours, state ...

November 25, 2013, Monday Voting underway in Mizoram, 142 candidates in fray Polling for the 40-seat assembly elections in the northeastern state of Mizoram began today amid tight security.

November 24, 2013, Sunday Polling in MP, Mizoram tomorrow to elect new assemblies Polling for the 230 member assembly in Madhya Pradesh and 40 member Mizoram assembly will take place tomorrow.In Madhya Pradesh, ...