December 12, 2013, Thursday
Lal Thanhawla to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Dec 14
After a landslide victory in Mizoram Assembly polls, Lal Thanhawla will be sworn in for a second consecutive term as the Chief ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Lal Thanhawla to re-assume office in Mizoram Saturday
The Congress government led by incumbent Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will re-assume office for the second successive term ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Repoll underway in one Mizoram polling station
Polling is underway at Tialdawngilung polling station in Lawngtlai West constituency of Mizoram, where repoll had been ordered by ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Congress retains power in Mizoram
Four times Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla won from both Serchhip and Hrangturzo seats he had contested
December 09, 2013, Monday
Congress set to retain power in Mizoram
According to Election Department officials, Congress candidates have either won or were leading in 20 seats while the opposition ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla wins Serchhip and Hrangturzo
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla won the Serchhip seat by a margin of 734 votes defeating his MNF rival C Lalramzauva in a ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Congress leading in 7, MNF in one in Mizoram
The Congress was leading in four seats while the Mizo National Front in one in Mizoram in early trends available today.
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Mizoram poll counting tomorrow
Counting of votes for 40-member Mizoram assembly, election to which was held on November 25, would be held tomorrow. State Joint ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
Mizoram Assembly polls conclude; 73% polling till 3pm
Around 6.9 voters in Mizoram across 1,126 polling booths cast their choice
November 25, 2013, Monday
By midday, around 50% votes cast in Mizoram
Balloting has proceeded peacefully Monday in the northeastern state of Mizoram for the 40-seat assembly elections. Polling till ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
Mizoram polls | 36.63% votes recorded till 11 AM
Polling began for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly at 7 AM today with 36.63 per cent votes cast in the first four hours, state ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
Voting underway in Mizoram, 142 candidates in fray
Polling for the 40-seat assembly elections in the northeastern state of Mizoram began today amid tight security.
November 24, 2013, Sunday
Polling in MP, Mizoram tomorrow to elect new assemblies
Polling for the 230 member assembly in Madhya Pradesh and 40 member Mizoram assembly will take place tomorrow.In Madhya Pradesh, ...
November 23, 2013, Saturday
Mizoram sets example of violence free poll campaign
With no incident of violence being reported for the November 25 Assembly elections, Mizoram has set an example of peaceful ...
December 12, 2013, Thursday
Cong wins Mizoram seat after re-poll counting
Congress nominee and Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism, H Zothangliana, was declared elected today after results of re-poll in ...
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Lal Thanhawla elected CLP leader in Mizoram
The Mizoram Congress Legislature Party (CLP) today formally elected Lal Thanhawla as its leader paving the way for his becoming ...
December 10, 2013, Tuesday
Women outstrip men in Mizoram, yet no woman in assembly
No woman candidate was elected to the state assembly in Mizoram, but it is the only state in India where women voters have ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Congress retains power in the North Eastern state of Mizoram
Lal Thanhawla won from two constituencies - Serchhip and Hrangturzo. This will be his ninth term in Mizoram assembly
December 09, 2013, Monday
Mizoram CM wins from both seats he contested
Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla today won from Serchhip and Hrangturzo, the two seats he contested in the Assembly ...
December 09, 2013, Monday
Congress leading in 13 in Mizoram
The ruling Congress was in an upbeat mood in Mizoram with its candidates leading in 13 of the 16 constituencies for which trends ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Mizoram assembly election verdict Monday
The fate of the Congress government in Mizoram will be known when votes polled for the assembly elections held Nov 25 are counted ...
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
Polls conclude in Mizoram, MP; turnout about 70%
The North eastern state of Mizoram and the central state of Madhya Pradesh went to polls on Monday and recorded a heavy turnout ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
Turnout in Mizoram poll around 82%
Balloting to elect a new government in the northeastern border state of Mizoram ended peacefully Monday, with around 82 percent ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
Lalthanhawla confident of winning Mizoram again
Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalthanhawla on Monday cast his vote and expressed confident of winning another term.
November 25, 2013, Monday
Myanmarese national arrested for carrying cash during election
A Myanmarese businessman was today arrested at the border village of Zokhawthar in Mizoram for carrying cash more than the ...
November 25, 2013, Monday
Militants kidnap three people from Mizoram
Ahead of the Mizoram assembly elections, at least three people were kidnapped by the outlawed tribal guerillas from a village in ...
November 23, 2013, Saturday
Election campaign comes to an end in Mizoram
Campaigning for the election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly on November 25 came to an end today with political parties making ...