December 13, 2013, Friday Vasundhara Raje to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM today Vasundhara Raje, who spearhead BJP's spectacular comeback to power in Rajasthan, will be sworn in as Chief Minister here today.

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP decimates Congress in Rajasthan Riding a strong anti-incumbency wave coupled with Narendra Modi factor, BJP today wrested power from Congress decimating it by ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Assembly Polls | What is it? Modi, Rahul, anti-incumbency, development ... If there is one inference to be drawn from the outcomes of Assembly elections in four states, it is that the people have voted ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP to hold parliamentary board meeting The BJP will hold its parliamentary board meeting Sunday afternoon to deliberate on the results of the assembly polls, after the ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Top Congress leaders to taste defeat in Rajasthan With its top leaders trailing and set to lose as counting of votes progressed Sunday, the Congress appears on the verge of ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Modi behind BJP's good showing in Rajasthan: Raje With trends indicating a massive win for BJP in Rajasthan, state party president Vasundhara Raje today said her party's Prime ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Congress disappointed, says Surjewala The Congress admitted Sunday that it was disappointed with the assembly results from four states where it appeared to be headed ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP heads for big win in Rajasthan The BJP seems to be heading for a big win in India's desert state of Rajasthan, early vote count trends showed Sunday.

December 08, 2013, Sunday BJP celebrates in Rajasthan Wild celebrations broke out outside BJP offices across Rajasthan Sunday as the party appeared to be heading to a victory in ...

December 08, 2013, Sunday Vote count starts in Rajasthan Counting of votes for 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan started Friday, the Election Commission said.

December 06, 2013, Friday Invoking the divine ahead of poll results in Rajasthan With polling for 199 of 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly over and the results expected on Sunday, candidates have taken to ...

December 02, 2013, Monday 75.28% voter turnout during re-polling at six booths in MP A healthy 75.28 per cent voter turnout was today recorded during re-polling at six booths spread over five Assembly ...

December 01, 2013, Sunday Rajasthan polls: 40 per cent voter turnout till 2 PM An average polling of 40% was recorded till 2 PM in 199 Assembly seats of Rajasthan.

December 01, 2013, Sunday Rajasthan polls: 8.24% voter turn out in initial hours A low turn out of 8.24 per cent voters was witnessed in the initial hours of polling for the Rajasthan assembly today, the state ...

November 30, 2013, Saturday Rajasthan in numbers On Sunday, Rajasthan, with a tradition of throwing out incumbent governments, will go to polls. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of ...

November 30, 2013, Saturday Cong expels 2 Rajasthan leaders Congress today expelled two party members including a sitting MLA for alleged anti-party activities.

November 29, 2013, Friday Campaigning ends in Rajasthan Loud-speakers and drums fell silent as campaigning in the Rajasthan assembly elections ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

November 29, 2013, Friday Congress government is for the rich, says Narendra Modi Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate of the BJP, addressing a rally in Rajasthan Friday accused the Congress of being a ...

November 28, 2013, Thursday BJP 'masters in corruption', does better than Congress: Rahul Gandhi Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Rahul Gandhi today said there was only one thing it did better than Congress - corruption - and ...