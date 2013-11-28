-
December 13, 2013, Friday
Vasundhara Raje to be sworn in as Rajasthan CM today
Vasundhara Raje, who spearhead BJP's spectacular comeback to power in Rajasthan, will be sworn in as Chief Minister here today.
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP decimates Congress in Rajasthan
Riding a strong anti-incumbency wave coupled with Narendra Modi factor, BJP today wrested power from Congress decimating it by ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Assembly Polls | What is it? Modi, Rahul, anti-incumbency, development ...
If there is one inference to be drawn from the outcomes of Assembly elections in four states, it is that the people have voted ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP to hold parliamentary board meeting
The BJP will hold its parliamentary board meeting Sunday afternoon to deliberate on the results of the assembly polls, after the ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Top Congress leaders to taste defeat in Rajasthan
With its top leaders trailing and set to lose as counting of votes progressed Sunday, the Congress appears on the verge of ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Modi behind BJP's good showing in Rajasthan: Raje
With trends indicating a massive win for BJP in Rajasthan, state party president Vasundhara Raje today said her party's Prime ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Congress disappointed, says Surjewala
The Congress admitted Sunday that it was disappointed with the assembly results from four states where it appeared to be headed ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP heads for big win in Rajasthan
The BJP seems to be heading for a big win in India's desert state of Rajasthan, early vote count trends showed Sunday.
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP celebrates in Rajasthan
Wild celebrations broke out outside BJP offices across Rajasthan Sunday as the party appeared to be heading to a victory in ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Vote count starts in Rajasthan
Counting of votes for 199 of the 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan started Friday, the Election Commission said.
-
December 06, 2013, Friday
Invoking the divine ahead of poll results in Rajasthan
With polling for 199 of 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly over and the results expected on Sunday, candidates have taken to ...
-
December 02, 2013, Monday
75.28% voter turnout during re-polling at six booths in MP
A healthy 75.28 per cent voter turnout was today recorded during re-polling at six booths spread over five Assembly ...
-
December 01, 2013, Sunday
Rajasthan polls: 40 per cent voter turnout till 2 PM
An average polling of 40% was recorded till 2 PM in 199 Assembly seats of Rajasthan.
-
December 01, 2013, Sunday
Rajasthan polls: 8.24% voter turn out in initial hours
A low turn out of 8.24 per cent voters was witnessed in the initial hours of polling for the Rajasthan assembly today, the state ...
-
November 30, 2013, Saturday
Rajasthan in numbers
On Sunday, Rajasthan, with a tradition of throwing out incumbent governments, will go to polls. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of ...
-
November 30, 2013, Saturday
Cong expels 2 Rajasthan leaders
Congress today expelled two party members including a sitting MLA for alleged anti-party activities.
-
November 29, 2013, Friday
Campaigning ends in Rajasthan
Loud-speakers and drums fell silent as campaigning in the Rajasthan assembly elections ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
-
November 29, 2013, Friday
Congress government is for the rich, says Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate of the BJP, addressing a rally in Rajasthan Friday accused the Congress of being a ...
-
November 28, 2013, Thursday
BJP 'masters in corruption', does better than Congress: Rahul Gandhi
Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Rahul Gandhi today said there was only one thing it did better than Congress - corruption - and ...
-
November 28, 2013, Thursday
Cong engaged in self-acclamation: Rajnath Singh
Making a strong pitch for BJP on the campaign trail here, party president Rajnath Singh today said although Congress-led ...
-
December 09, 2013, Monday
Rajasthan: BJP wave engulfs shaky Congress
After the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government's defeat in Rajasthan, party President Sonia Gandhi said, "I thought the chief ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
In Gehlot's home district, BJP win 9 out of 10 seats
In outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home district Jodhpur, BJP has won nine out of ten assembly constituencies, ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP gets absolute majority in Raj Assembly
Inflicting a crushing defeat on ruling Congress, BJP today got an absolute majority in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, winning ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Tainted Congress leaders' relatives lose in Rajasthan
The Congress party's gamble in giving election tickets to the family members of tainted legislators in Rajasthan has backfired.
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Modi congratulates Chouhan, Vasundhara
BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi today congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP heads for big win in Rajasthan
Opposition BJP was on the course of victory in Rajasthan by leading in 126 out of 199 seats while Congress was ahead in 24 seats
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
SUVs, stay arrangements ready for new MLAs in Rajasthan
Forty-two SUVs have been kept ready for new ministers in Rajasthan while accommodation arrangements for 199 MLAs have also been ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Raje leading in Jhalarapatan
BJP state president Vasundhara Raje was leading from her home constituency of Jhalarapatan in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district by a ...
-
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP leading in 17 seats in Rajasthan
Opposition BJP is leading in 17 seats while ruling Congress was ahead in five constituencies in Rajasthan as per early trends of ...
-
December 06, 2013, Friday
High voting in Rajasthan surprises political analysts
The record 75 percent polling in the Rajasthan assembly elections has surprised many, including political pundits who are still ...
-
December 03, 2013, Tuesday
Cong will retain power, no Modi wave in Raj, says Gehlot
BJP leader Narendra Modi's campaign will have no bearing on the outcome of Rajasthan polls and Congress will reap benefit from ...
-
December 01, 2013, Sunday
Record voter turnout in Rajasthan
The turnout was 74.38 per cent, the highest-ever in the desert state
-
December 01, 2013, Sunday
Rajasthan polls: 20% voting till 12 noon
After a slow start, polling picked up rapidly as the day progressed with 20 per cent of 4.08 crore voters of Rajasthan exercising ...
-
December 01, 2013, Sunday
Polling begins in Rajasthan
Polling today began in 199 Assembly seats in Rajasthan to decide the fate of 2,087 candidates including Chief Minister Ashok ...
-
November 30, 2013, Saturday
Raje campaigned after deadline on FB: Cong files complaint
Accusing BJP's chief ministerial candidate Vasundhara Raje of continuing to campaign on social media even after deadline in ...
-
November 30, 2013, Saturday
Meena, BSP hoping to be king-makers
"We will decide who comes to power in Rajasthan," said Kirori Lal Meena of National People's Party, floated by former Lok Sabha ...
-
November 29, 2013, Friday
Congress' focus on vote bank politics, not development: Modi
Accusing the Congress of being busy with vote bank politics, the BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi Friday said if ...
-
November 29, 2013, Friday
Congress to be blamed for rift among states on water sharing: Modi
Accusing Congress of working on divide and rule policy, BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi today said the Centre has ...
-
November 28, 2013, Thursday
BJP 'master in corruption': Rahul
Accusing BJP of being "master in corruption", Rahul Gandhi today said it was evident in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and ...
-
November 28, 2013, Thursday
Modi attacks Congress, Gandhis for rising food prices
BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi Thursday blamed the Congress for rising food prices and said the situation would ...