December 08, 2013, Sunday
Congress pays for not learning lessons from past
The victory of BJP in the 'semi-final' round of the next Parliament elections clearly indicates a major shift in the political ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP to set up task force to address issues facing Delhi
With results indicating big gains for BJP in Delhi polls, its chief ministerial candidate Harsh Vardhan today said his priority ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Vote count begins in four states
Officials Sunday began counting the millions of votes cast in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi in keenly fought ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
Modi congratulates Chouhan, Vasundhara
BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi today congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ...
December 08, 2013, Sunday
BJP ahead in 106 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan
BJP is leading in 106 assembly constituencies as against Congress in 22 in 199-member Rajasthan Assembly, according to latest ...
November 22, 2013, Friday
Why the problems of AAP give Congress, BJP a lifeline in Delhi
With Delhi voting less than two weeks away on December 4, a Tehelka-like revelation exploded on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a ...