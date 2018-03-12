News »
GSFC to shutdown ammonia plant for 9 days
During the period, the Urea-I plant will also remain closed, while Urea-II plant will continue to run on low load
Scientists claimed that organisations opposed to modern plant breeding, with Greenpeace at their lead, have misrepresented risks, benefits, and impacts of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)
June 24, 2016 Last Updated at 12:33 IST
According to the Assocham survey, the local grocers have also increased stock of tomato puree/ketchup as people have curtailed the use of tomato
June 21, 2016 Last Updated at 17:19 IST
The 100% FDI in aquaculture and pisciculture is likely to open up the sector to new avenues of financing and access to advanced international ...
June 20, 2016 Last Updated at 12:17 IST
The company will continue to supply di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) to its customer from the inventory in hand and imports
Contrary to the propaganda by a few NGOs that usage of agrochemicals increased cancer incidences in Punjab, a government survey shows that such ...
High-cost organic food industry is plagued with issues such as low productivity and fabricated data. Hence, is government right in spending ...
Companies need to adopt a responsible growth dimension to achieve sustainable growth, say experts at CII's sustainable supply chain conference