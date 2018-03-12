JUST IN
Over 100 Noble laureates slam Greenpeace for opposing GMOs

Scientists claimed that organisations opposed to modern plant breeding, with Greenpeace at their lead, have misrepresented risks, benefits, and impacts of genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

GSFC to shutdown ammonia plant for 9 days


During the period, the Urea-I plant will also remain closed, while Urea-II plant will continue to run on low load

India: An agricultural powerhouse of the world


Unknown to many, India's agricultural products fetches higher earnings than trade in services or manufacturing. With proactive support, India can further enhance its farm exports and contribute to its prosperity

