June 29, 2017, Thursday
Contract farming will give a boost to Indian agriculture: Ankur Aggarwal
Fast-track implementation of contract farming could be the new ray of hope for agriculture industry
June 01, 2017, Thursday
Organic farming is a tool to connect with the nature
Organic farming has major benefits for climate change adaptation & mitigation, says Sujit Jain
May 09, 2017, Tuesday
Practical tips to overcome challenges in Indian agrochemicals sector
Govt & industry need to work together to keep up the sector's growth momentum, says Ankur Aggarwal
March 29, 2017, Wednesday
Government's focus on agriculture to give farm & firm a boost
Research shows that the year agriculture does well, the economy does well too, says Rajesh Aggarwal
December 14, 2016, Wednesday
Polymers to aid the Second Green Revolution in India
Efficient insulation through the use of polyurethane materials can drastically reduce spoilage of perishable foods like fruits, ...
September 19, 2016, Monday
Counting our chickens - statistically speaking: Kundhavi Kadiresan
Statistics underpin all agricultural decisions & work, and provide valuable information to meet challenges such as food ...
August 08, 2016, Monday
Smart farming: The future of agriculture in the connected world
IoT, combined with big data, provides farmers with a wealth of information that they can use to maximise productivity and ...
July 28, 2016, Thursday
Nudging India out from water stress through plasticulture
With plasticulture, ie using plastics in agricultural activities, India can increase per capita water availability to more than ...
May 30, 2016, Monday
Future of agriculture in India: Is the nation ready?
We need much more than budget allocations and good rainfall to make agriculture sustainable. We need a broader vision and long ...
May 23, 2016, Monday
Catalysing growth in agriculture using technology
AgriTech (agriculture technology) solutions not only ease the life of a farmer, but also have a huge impact on the produce of the ...
May 18, 2016, Wednesday
Agriculture leads net foreign exchange earnings
While India's services sector is highly import-intensive, imports component in agriculture is negligible since basic resources ...
May 18, 2016, Wednesday
India: An agricultural powerhouse of the world
Unknown to many, India's agricultural products fetches higher earnings than trade in services or manufacturing. With proactive ...
April 29, 2016, Friday
From agri-friendly budget to positive monsoon forecast: Will 2016 be a year for agriculture?
Dealing with the agricultural crisis needs much more than knee jerk reactions. Developing infrastructure to support irrigation ...
April 04, 2016, Monday
Nurture agriculture to make 'Make in India' a reality
Keeping the rural youth engaged in fruitful employment (through investment in agri-related activities) is the only way to keep ...
February 11, 2016, Thursday
Enhancing food security through sustainable packaging
In spite of producing 263 mt of food (whereas the country requires only 225-230 mt annually), India is facing food insecurity ...
August 28, 2015, Friday
Organic farming: A boon or a bane?
High-cost organic food industry is plagued with issues such as low productivity and fabricated data. Hence, is government right ...
June 02, 2015, Tuesday
Grow more with every drop to save environment
For sustaining life on the planet, Indian farmers will have to find sustainable ways to optimally use water to grow more farm ...
March 16, 2015, Monday
Bursting the myths on Indian agriculture
Though Indian agriculture has grown to be second largest globally, there are many myths and misconceptions. So, let's find the ...
