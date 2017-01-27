-
June 26, 2017, Monday
PI Industries to form JV with Japan's Kumiai Chemical for agrochemicals
While the JV will initially focus on bispyribac sodium, it may add more products in future
June 05, 2017, Monday
AkzoNobel to expand micronutrients capacity in Sweden
Expansion will meet the demand for micronutrients, particularly in regions with poor soil conditions
May 25, 2017, Thursday
Zuari Agro Chemicals to invest Rs 1300 crore to revamp urea plant
Post-revamp, urea capacity at its Goa site will increase from 1350 MTPD to 1800 MTPD
May 22, 2017, Monday
AkzoNobel & Atul to start monochloroacetic acid production in India in 2019
Each partner to hold a 50-percent stake in the joint venture, to be registered as Anaven
May 09, 2017, Tuesday
PI Industries partners with Germany's BASF for crop protection solutions
The company will market BASF's fungicides & herbicides for rice, maize, fruits & vegetables markets
May 04, 2017, Thursday
Cabinet approves plan to set up urea manufacturing plant in Malaysia
The project, expected to cost $ 2.1 bn, to produce 2.4 MTPA of urea & 1.35 MTPA of ammonia
April 28, 2017, Friday
Govt plans Rs 50,000 cr investment for revival of closed fertiliser plants
It will set up a gas pipeline network to connect Eastern India to the National Gas Grid
April 22, 2017, Saturday
Jain Irrigation buys two US-based irrigation firms for $48.5 million
Agri-Valley Irrigation and Irrigation Design & Construction are micro-irrigation dealers in US
April 10, 2017, Monday
Essel Group ME & Gensource to set up potash production facility in Canada
In the first phase, the JV, Vanguard Potash Corp, will build a 250,000-TPA potash plant
February 20, 2017, Monday
Deepak Fertilisers starts production of NPK fertilisers at new Taloja plant
The Rs 800-crore plant will raise its capacity to 11 lakh MTPA from 3 lakh MTPA in a phased manner
February 16, 2017, Thursday
Mitsui Chemicals buys 10% stake in Belchim Crop Protection
With this deal, Mitsui will enhance its overseas business and strengthen its sales considerably
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
Monsanto starts work on $975-million Louisiana expansion project
The new technology at the site will support the launch of its Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System
February 09, 2017, Thursday
Insecticides demand surpasses herbicides in US
The insecticides market is expected to reach $910 million in 2020 in the US, says Freedonia Group
February 09, 2017, Thursday
Jain Irrigation Systems acquires Australia's Observant Technology
Deal will help Jain to extend its field monitoring & control capabilities for precision irrigation
February 04, 2017, Saturday
Budget's thrust is on agriculture & rural development: MK Dhanuka
Rs 10 lakh crores as credit to farmers is a good news for the agri and allied sector players
February 03, 2017, Friday
Agriculture is the most significant beneficiary of budget: Ankur Aggarwal
Steps to encourage implementation of technology & its tools in Indian agriculture are positive
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Budget lays foundation of digital revolution in agriculture: Rajiv Tevtiya
Knowledge-driven services for agriculture can bring a revolution in the way farming is practiced
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Fish farmers get a low catch in this budget: Kamlesh Gupta
While agriculture got allocations of Rs 13,741 cr, fisheries & aquaculture received only Rs 401 cr
February 01, 2017, Wednesday
Govt to set up dairy development fund with corpus of Rs 8,000 cr
Assistance of up to Rs 75 lakhs to be provided to every e-NAM (National Agricultural Market)
January 27, 2017, Friday
Efficient cold chain network critical for fostering agricultural growth
Regional innovation is a must to transform horticulture, which can generate more income for farmers
