July 18, 2014, Friday
Infrastructure investment trust to speed up project completion: Sunil M K, Autodesk
Due focus and importance has been ascribed to key sectors like construction & infrastructure in the budget
July 15, 2014, Tuesday
Pharma sector did not receive its due attention in the budget
There was much left to be desired in terms of clarifying and answering the many questions that all the pharma industry ...
July 12, 2014, Saturday
Budget fell short of expectations: Ramesh Swaminathan, CFO, Lupin
The budget is unequivocally positive for the infrastructure, manufacturing and banking sectors; however, no incentives were given ...
July 11, 2014, Friday
Duty reduction on food processing machinery is a welcome move: Ravichandran Purushothaman
Both aspects of food security and food safety have been touched upon to some extent
July 11, 2014, Friday
Plans to take broadband connectivity pan-India will benefit the sector: Koichiro Koide, NEC India
The budget depicts the government's effort in promoting the use of new technology and integration of technology across sectors
July 11, 2014, Friday
Budget is extremely encouraging for SMEs: R Narayan, Power2SME
It will create a favourable ecosystem for the start-ups to flourish
July 11, 2014, Friday
Roadmap for economic revival, with a long unfinished agenda: Vikas Vasal, KPMG
Overall it is a combination of prudent fiscal policy, with an eye on economic revival, and a long pending list of things to do in ...
July 11, 2014, Friday
Budget has outlined the road map for the future: Vipul Shah, Dow India
In the times to come, the government should consider setting up of chemical parks and implement 'zero duty' on the import of ...
July 11, 2014, Friday
Allocation for new natural gas pipelines is encouraging: R Mukundan, Tata Chemicals
Reduction of taxes in chemicals and petrochemicals will encourage domestic manufacturing
July 11, 2014, Friday
To consider slum development as part CSR a good move: Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, AkzoNobel India
Focus on building healthcare infrastructure and providing clean water and sanitation will augur well with the sentiments of
July 11, 2014, Friday
Rs 100-cr for R&D in agriculture is a positive step: Rajesh Aggarwal, Insecticides India
The move is expected to pave way for taking India's agricultural sector to a new paradigm
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Government to invest Rs 200 cr in 8 textile mega clusters
To encourage exports of readymade garments, FM proposed to increase the duty free entitlement for import of trimmings, ...
July 10, 2014, Thursday
FM reduces customs duty on petrochemical units
Reduction in basic custom duties on certain items will encourage domestic production, according to Arun Jaitley
July 10, 2014, Thursday
A shot in the arm for defence sector with increased FDI limit to 49%
The move aimed at increasing domestic manufacturing of defence equipment. Budget also proposes to increase the capital outlay for ...
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Government to strengthen state drug and food regulatory systems
Also proposes to set up 15 rural health research centres, which will take up research on local health issues concerning rural ...
July 08, 2014, Tuesday
Railway Budget 2014: On the right track?
Industry experts tracking the industry share their views on Rail Budget and its short- and long-term impact
July 08, 2014, Tuesday
Rail Budget emphasises on resource mobilisation, avoids populism
It stresses on resource mobilisation through PSU surplus, FDI and PPP; and timely completion of projects by setting up project ...
July 08, 2014, Tuesday
The government needs to undertake 'Disruptive Innovation'
Policy reforms have to be disruptive. The indications of phasing out the Planning Commission are steps in the right direction, if ...
July 07, 2014, Monday
Land reforms critical for growth: Ravichandran Purushothaman, Danfoss India
Urgent attention is needed on single window clearances on projects which will speed up the pace of development
July 04, 2014, Friday
Exempt import duty on special grade paper board: Kandarp Singh, Tetra Pak
This will reduce the cost burden and make milk and juices in aseptic carton packages more affordable
