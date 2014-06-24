-
July 11, 2014, Friday
Budget has outlined the road map for the future: Vipul Shah, Dow India
In the times to come, the government should consider setting up of chemical parks and implement 'zero duty' on the import of ...
July 11, 2014, Friday
Allocation for new natural gas pipelines is encouraging: R Mukundan, Tata Chemicals
Reduction of taxes in chemicals and petrochemicals will encourage domestic manufacturing
July 11, 2014, Friday
To consider slum development as part CSR a good move: Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, AkzoNobel India
Focus on building healthcare infrastructure and providing clean water and sanitation will augur well with the sentiments of
July 11, 2014, Friday
Rs 100-cr for R&D in agriculture is a positive step: Rajesh Aggarwal, Insecticides India
The move is expected to pave way for taking India's agricultural sector to a new paradigm
July 10, 2014, Thursday
FM reduces customs duty on petrochemical units
Reduction in basic custom duties on certain items will encourage domestic production, according to Arun Jaitley
July 03, 2014, Thursday
Reduce customs duty on titanium dioxide to 7.5%: Nadir Godrej
Customs duty on raw materials/feedstocks, which are short-supply in domestic market and are used in paints, polymers & ...
June 30, 2014, Monday
Government should revive its focus on PCPIRs
Though notified in 2007, PCPIR policy is yet to take off as it was expected in the planning stage. Hence, the government should ...
June 25, 2014, Wednesday
Encourage use of ethanol as feedstock instead of burning it as fuel: Yogesh Kothari, President, ICC
The Government's plan to encourage blending of ethyl alcohol (ethanol) with fuel is going against the interest of alcohol based ...
June 24, 2014, Tuesday
New government should resolve pending issues in relation to GST: Vipul Shah
Introduce 'zero duty' on the import of chemicals to facilitate easy availability and higher import of cheaper feedstock
