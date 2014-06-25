-
July 15, 2014, Tuesday
Pharma sector did not receive its due attention in the budget
There was much left to be desired in terms of clarifying and answering the many questions that all the pharma industry ...
-
July 12, 2014, Saturday
Budget fell short of expectations: Ramesh Swaminathan, CFO, Lupin
The budget is unequivocally positive for the infrastructure, manufacturing and banking sectors; however, no incentives were given ...
-
July 10, 2014, Thursday
Government to strengthen state drug and food regulatory systems
Also proposes to set up 15 rural health research centres, which will take up research on local health issues concerning rural ...
-
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
Need to balance innovation with affordability of pharma products: OPPI
Government needs to enact sound policies to improve healthcare delivery and incentivise sustained development of innovative ...
-
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
Clarity and finality in terms of policy will favour growth in pharma industry
The government should primarily focus on creating a more amenable tax structure that will boost the morale of all relevant ...
-
June 25, 2014, Wednesday
Addressing infrastructure issues can aid pharma industry growth: Krishna Prasad, MD, Granules India
Building better roads and ports will not only help domestic infrastructure companies, but also help export-oriented companies ...
-
June 25, 2014, Wednesday
Need a more industry-friendly approach to enthuse pharma sector: IDMA
Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) expects the new government to create a transparent atmosphere of confidence and ...
