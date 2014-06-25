-
July 08, 2014, Tuesday
The government needs to undertake 'Disruptive Innovation'
Policy reforms have to be disruptive. The indications of phasing out the Planning Commission are steps in the right direction, if ...
July 02, 2014, Wednesday
Extend antidumping duty on plastics machinery imports from China: PMMAI
Though the government has imposed antidumping duty on plastics machinery imports from China, Chinese firms are routing their ...
June 30, 2014, Monday
Government should revive its focus on PCPIRs
Though notified in 2007, PCPIR policy is yet to take off as it was expected in the planning stage. Hence, the government should ...
June 25, 2014, Wednesday
Encourage use of ethanol as feedstock instead of burning it as fuel: Yogesh Kothari, President, ICC
The Government's plan to encourage blending of ethyl alcohol (ethanol) with fuel is going against the interest of alcohol based ...
