March 04, 2016, Friday
Basic custom duty on acyclic & cyclic hydrocarbons rationalised to 2.5%
Budget has proposed to reduce special addition duty (SAD) on orthoxylene for the manufacture of phthalic anhydride from 4 percent ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Govt is building fire-walls against the global slowdown: Sudhir Shenoy
Budget puts the security and prosperity of the rural communities at the foundation of nation building, catalysing domestic demand ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
FM has tried to bring back focus to the core sectors: Richard van der Merwe
The Finance Minister's proposal to focus on agriculture & farmers' welfare, direct benefit transfers for fertilisers, ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Govt has shed its perceived urban bias and delivered a pro-farmer budget: Rajesh Aggarwal
Increasing area under irrigation by 28.5 lakh ha as well as a commitment of Rs 6,000 crore for recharging of ground water, ...
February 29, 2016, Monday
Govt to provide marketing freedom to incentivise oil & gas production
In the power sector, the government to prepare a comprehensive plan, spanning next 15 to 20 years, to augment the investment in ...
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Budget should drive the momentum of agricultural growth: Richard van der Merwe
It is extremely significant to augment post-harvest logistics to help store and save produce, consequently reducing imports
February 22, 2016, Monday
Manufacturing sector hopes to see major reforms in budget: Jeremy Hunter
Reduce custom duty on raw materials used in adhesive manufacturing from 7.5% to 5%, while increase the duty drawback rate for ...
March 02, 2015, Monday
Budget is growth oriented as government focuses on infrastructure: Giles Everitt
However, there is no clear direction on excise duties and taxation which would have interested the manufacturing sector
March 02, 2015, Monday
Budget lays a foundation for strong economic growth: Sudhir Shenoy
The proposal to reduce customs duty on key manufacturing components such as ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer, butyl ...
March 02, 2015, Monday
Budget emphasises on investing in rural infrastructure: Rajesh Aggarwal
The allocation of Rs 5,300 crore towards micro-irrigation, watershed development initiatives is a particularly welcome measure
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Government to set up AIM to nurture innovation culture
Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) will involve academics, entrepreneurs and researchers to foster a culture of innovation, R&D ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Government aims for 'green' development
While budget proposes to provide concessions for e-vehicle & exempt common effluent plants from service tax, it increases ...
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Government should take some tough calls on irrigation projects: Rajesh Aggarwal
The government should also lay serious focus on creating awareness on judicious use of agrochemicals and soil conversation
February 25, 2015, Wednesday
Reduce customs duty on PTA & MEG to zero: O P Lohia
Excise duty on man-made fibre/filaments should be reduced to 4% from 12% to increase consumption in textile industry
February 21, 2015, Saturday
Government should consider setting up reverse SEZs: Sudhir Shenoy
These SEZs can help Indian companies to source competitive feedstock available in resource rich countries such as Africa, Middle ...
