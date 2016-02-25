-
January 13, 2017, Friday
Budget may announce some out of the box changes: Dr Mahesh Gupta
It should take steps to improve India's ranking on Ease of Doing Business, says Kent RO CMD
-
March 04, 2016, Friday
Nothing in budget for fisheries or aquaculture sector: Kamlesh Gupta
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the budget has completely ignored fisheries & aquaculture sector, proposing incentives and ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Great boost for agriculture, but tepid for infrastructure: Hemant Kanoria
Defence sector, which is supposed to be an integral part of the 'Make in India' programme, was almost entirely overlooked in the ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Budget has set the direction for a balanced growth: R Narayan
Budget laid special emphasis on job creation and outlined measures to facilitate ease of doing business while simultaneously ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
We foresee a surge in demand for housing: Prashant Vatkar
The Union budget's allocation of Rs 35,984 crores for agriculture and farmer welfare is a promising step in bolstering confidence ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
This budget restores balance in rural Bharat and India Inc: Arun Lakhani
The approach of the FM is one of quantum jump rather than tinkering, which would accelerate the development process and put the ...
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Investment of Rs 2.18 lakh cr in road and rail to fuel economy: Alagu Balaraman
These investments will dramatically improve transit timing and reduce the per km cost of transportation
-
March 01, 2016, Tuesday
Huge investment in infrastructure to have a multiplier effect: Sunil Kanoria
Realising well the limitations brought in by slow demand and global slowdown, the budget has rightly put emphasis on creation of ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget focuses on skill development and job creation: Haresh Sippy
Initiatives such as setting of 1500 multi skill development units and incentivising job creation through contribution of 8.3% in ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Govt aims to double farmers' income by 2022 to boost consumption
The budget allocates Rs 35,984 crore for agriculture and farmers' welfare
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Roads and railways to spend Rs 2.18 lakh crore on capex in 2016-17
Budget plans to develop National Waterways and new greenfield ports both in the eastern & western coasts
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Measures for promoting affordable housing announced in budget
The Minister proposes to extend excise duty exemption, presently available to concrete mix manufactured at site for use in ...
-
February 29, 2016, Monday
Budget 2016 to achieve fiscal deficit target, focus on agriculture & rural economy
The total expenditure in the Budget for 2016-17 has been projected at Rs 19.78 lakh crore, consisting of Rs 5.50 lakh crore under ...
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railway budget gives clear thrust to augment investment: CII
Industry body has welcomed the announcements on the development of three new freight corridors as well as the logistics parks and ...
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railway budget emphasises on long-term planning to augment network
National Rail Plan 2030 will endeavour to harmonise and integrate the rail network with other modes of transport and achieve ...
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railways to give top priority to finish dedicated freight corridor project
For reversing the trend of declining modal share of freight trains, Railway Budget proposes to expand freight basket of Indian ...
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railways to increase revenue through non-fare sources to 10%
Railway budget plans to generate annualised revenues of about Rs 4,000 crore by 2020 from manufacturing activity
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railways initiates bid process to make train sets for Rajdhani
Railway Budget proposes to increase the current procurement by 30 percent
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railway plans to set up R&D unit to focus on long term research
Railway Budget also proposes to bring most of holding companies under one umbrella to provide the necessary strength for ...
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Railways to use EPC mode for projects to minimise cost
The latest drone and geo spatial based satellite technology will be used to monitor physical progress across major projects and ...
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
You are here » Home » B2B Connect » Budget » Manufacturing